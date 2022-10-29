DeSantis' Education Policies Have Resulted in Massive Teacher Shortages.

Teachers Protest DeSantis (via local10.com)

Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone? Florida has a shortage this year of 9000 education professionals. According to Market Realist, a news site that provides an in-depth look into various global events, the reasons are simple to understand.

Florida’s educators have quit their jobs in the wake of recent controversial bills signed into law by Florida’s governor. Advocates say low pay and a hostile climate toward educators, particularly around LGBTQ+ issues and race, are pushing people out of the profession in droves. The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and the “Stop WOKE” Act have made some educators feel big government is dictating what and how they should teach, when those decisions should be reached mutually between teachers, parents, and the local school board.

One teacher was quoted as saying, “I cannot fathom being in a classroom where I cannot support my kids to the fullest of my ability because there are now laws that tell me what I can and cannot do to support my kids.”

And some professional educators, who have painstakingly gone through years in college and professional courses, are very dismayed that now someone with just a high school education will be allowed to teach in Florida, thanks to another decision by the Florida governor.

Florida needs a governor who makes teachers feel valued, not be seen as political tools of DeSantis’ trying to further his political agenda. When we under-value teachers, in the way DeSantis has, we risk the chance of our children not having that one special mentor they may desperately need, and the same chance we all had as students to be encouraged to excel, and to feel special.

Remove state government from educational decisions, they do not belong there. Hire well-prepared teachers and provide them the resources they need. Increase teacher salaries. Allow experienced teachers to earn multi-year contracts, for security.