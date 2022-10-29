Trump Made DeSantis the Politician He is Today.

Trump Schooling DeSantis (via volusiacountyrepublicans.org)

Ask former President Trump and he will tell you that if it wasn’t for him, DeSantis would still be an unknown state legislator. In an interview with NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump said it was his endorsement that caused DeSantis to be elected as Florida’s Governor. Trump also has been quoted as saying that he was responsible for DeSantis being elected. As DeSantis barely squeaked through that election, winning by less than ½ of one percentage point, Trump is probably correct.

While Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has followed Trump’s cardinal political rule, ‘Grandstand and Divide’.

DeSantis, in contradiction to all known virus-control scientific evidence at the time, refused most Covid restrictions causing Florida to have one of the highest Covid death numbers in the nation, and caused several districts to buck his direction, which he then proceeded to threaten with withholding education funds from.

He passed anti-riot legislation ostensibly to bring order to the streets. This so called “anti-riot” bill goes far beyond combating riots—it threatens Floridians’ constitutional rights, doubles down on overcriminalization, and empowers the governor’s office at the expense of local governments. It was immediately ruled unconstitutional by a Federal Judge.

He passed a redundant law allowing time to pray in school, though it had never been banned and Florida had already given schools the option of setting aside time for prayer and meditation.

He banned the discussion of ‘critical race theory’ in workplaces, as Trump also had for Federal employees and went farther with schools banning discussion of genders and orientation in schools and allowing parents to sue teachers, causing a massive teacher shortage in Florida.

Trump taught DeSantis well. DeSantis takes hold of controversial issues and comes out with government action favorable to his core supporters, regardless of the adverse effect on the rest of the state’s citizenry.