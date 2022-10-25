Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters (via USA Today)

States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.

One of the reasons for this is that some Republicans, fueled by Trump’s debunked stolen election lies, may be afraid to vote early, fearing their votes may get ‘lost’. In 2018, Republicans were told to not vote by mail for this very reason, fueling a surge in Democrats voting. The use of absentee and mail-in ballots has been subject to conspiracy and skepticism after former President Donald Trump erroneously said in 2020 that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud.

According to Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida, early voting numbers are above the 2018 midterm at the same point in time. He told ABC News, “we see the sorts of indicators that would suggest that we're in for a high-turnout election, much like we had in 2018. And 2018 was the highest midterm turnout rate since 1914.”

In the 2018 midterm election almost 40% of voters cast their ballots early, and in 2020 more people voted early than voted on election day.

However, that does not mean that Democrats will have an easy time come election day. People across the board are motivated to vote this year, as the control of Congress, and the Biden administration’s agenda and people’s freedoms, hang in the balance.