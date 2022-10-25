Opinion: If we Re-elect DeSantis, Florida Will Have an Absent Governor.

DeSantis (via Sports Illustrated)

It is no secret Ron DeSantis has his eyes on the White House, and why shouldn’t he? I assume it’s the ultimate goal for a National Politician of his stature. It seems everything he does is with the intention of garnering media attention and attracting Trump’s disenfranchised supporters. Remember the time he turned around in a public news conference and screamed at a child for wearing a mask at the height of Covid? Trump’s supporters loved every minute of that theater.

DeSantis Chastising at Students (public use)

In the recent Crist-DeSantis debate Governor DeSantis was asked point blank if he would stay Governor for the four full years he was asking for, but he refused to say he would, meaning he will not.

If re-elected, Ron DeSantis will be 100% squarely aimed at the White House and make no mistake, he will have to start campaigning immediately. That means a lot of time spent out-of-state on fundraisers, public appearances and talk shows. He has already spent a considerable amount of time out of state trying to raise funds and build up his creds. In fact, nearly half of all of DeSantis campaign contributions come from outside Florida, meaning he and Florida are being bought by out-of-staters with unknown agendas.

I personally believe Florida deserves a full-time Governor, one concerned first and foremost with the needs of Floridians, but that will not be what we get if we re-elect DeSantis. I hope you all know who the Lieutenant Governor is, because that is who will be running Florida if Ron DeSantis is re-elected.

What was that name again?