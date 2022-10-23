The Deficit has Decreased under Biden, but What Does that Mean?

Deficit Ford - Obama (public use)

Presidents are constrained by policy and ‘black swan’ events (which cause a need for unusual spending.) And it is constitutionally Congress' responsibility to control the country's spending. The president also does not have control over the mandatory budget, such as social security and Medicare benefits. So not all blame or accolades can be placed on the president.

When Clinton had left office, the economy was in a strong place with a surplus of $128B. Then came the Bush Recession. It took 8 years of careful, purposeful, willful actions to create that economic devastation. First, the expansion of credit to homeowners whose house values had been inflated by the ‘housing bubble’. Second, Iraq. The cost of a dramatic increase in military spending provided a huge drain on the Federal Budget. Banking, brokerage, insurance, and financial services companies acquired and merged - the speed of these transactions far exceeded the regulatory ability or resources. And remember gas prices? Well over $4.00 a gallon. Bush left the economy with a $1.4 trillion deficit.

Barack Obama inherited an economy in recession but managed to bring the deficit down to $665B, while passing the Affordable Care Act and expanding Medicaid. Then came Trump – after awarding corporations with a record $14 billion tax cut and a $2.2 trillion stimulus and then signing a $2.3 trillion Covid package, and increasing military spending in fiscal year 2021 to $934 billion, he left the deficit at $2.772 trillion.

President Biden also is dealing with an unusual set of ‘black swan’ circumstances. War in the Ukraine, an economy still reeling from Covid-19 and now inflation due in part to international oil embargoes against Russia and Venezuela, and the infusion of free cash into the system.

Even though Congress and President Biden passed programs that cost quite a bit of money (see below), Biden has reduced the deficit in his first two years, according to the CBO, to $1.38 billion.

The American Rescue Plan -intended to bolster the US’ recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – included stimulus payments of up to $1,400 per person for about 90% of American households, a $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits and an expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child, cost $1.9 trillion.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - infuses $1.2 trillion dollars into Americans’ traditional “hard” infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

The Inflation Reduction Act – designed to raise $738 billion and authorize $391 billion in spending on energy and climate change, $238 billion in deficit reduction, three years of Affordable Care Act subsidies, prescription drug reform to lower prices, and tax reform.

The Chips and Science Act - provides roughly $280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States, with the primary aim of countering China.

It is interesting to note, that almost all presidents have had deficits at the end of their terms, from Washington on down and only about a quarter of president’s managed to reduce the total debt load.