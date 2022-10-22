'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.

Halloween Banner (via Charter Senior Living)

Where I grew up in Upstate New York, by the time Halloween rolled around the temperatures were too cold to wear and show off the ‘cool’ costumes. After all, its tough to see a costume under layers of coats and winter gear. Down here in the South, we don’t have that problem, temperatures on Halloween weekend are expected to be sunny with a high 50’s to low 80’s this year.

Still many parents are more comfortable bringing their kids to Halloween events, many indoors, versus door-to-door trick or treating. Gainesville and Alachua has several offerings for fun and here are my picks for the best choices:

TRICK OR TREAT – Friday 6:00 pm at Celebration Pointe Promenade. A Safe Trick-or-Treat and a special Halloween dance performance from the Gainesville Danscompany! Costumes are encouraged!

SPARKS and SPOOKS – Saturday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Cade Museum. Children (17 years & under) in costume will be treated to free admission to the museum where they’ll enjoy a variety of ‘fang-tastic’ games and activities conjured up by the Cade’s mad scientists like making Halloween slime, catapulting a creepy, crawly spider, and more! Kids can also create their own spooky animations in Animationland, explore the dark and mysterious reaches of our galaxy in Wandering the Milky Way and even learn where all that Halloween candy goes after it’s consumed in the Cade’s permanent exhibit, “At First Flush”.

ALACHUA TRICK OR TREAT – Saturday 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm on Main Street. Local business owners will be handing out candy at their scarecrows and businesses. This will be a safe fun night!

BOO-TACULAR HALLOWEEN BASH – Halloween Day 2:00 pm - ? at Charter Senior Living, SW 62nd Avenue. Trunk or Treat contest, games, face painting, refreshments, craft tables, and more! This event is open to the public, so all are welcome to trick or treat with us!

BOO AT THE ZOO – Halloween Day 3:00 pm – 7:30 pm at the Santa Fe Teaching Zoo. The students and staff transform the zoo into a spooky but safe trick or treating event for the whole family. All ages are welcome to join us in costume and trick or treat! Admission to the event is one canned good or non-perishable food item per person. Cans collected help two charities - Saints Food Share @ Santa Fe College and Catholic Charities - which feed families in need from our community.