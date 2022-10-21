ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.

Voter Sign-up Bus (via cbs58)

The 26-city tour visited underserved communities in an effort to significantly increase voter registration and voter turnout for the 2022 Midterm election on November 8th. The bus tour kicked off October 8th in Minneapolis, MN, and ends October 21st in Jacksonville, FL. The events aimed to spotlight the importance of voting, decrying racism and supporting social justice.

This non-partisan event brought together national organizations and local ones to educate and inform BIPOC communities of the importance of voting.

Voter Tour in Kenosha (via Kenosha News)

Kimberlé Crenshaw, the executive director of the African American Policy Forum, said she hopes marginalized and minority communities will remember that voting “is something that cannot be taken for granted. Voting is a central responsibility and privilege that we have as Americans,” Crenshaw said. “But voting has not always been accessible to everybody. When you don’t use something that you fought for, you stand to lose it.”

Partnering with the Transformative Justice Coalition was the National Newspaper Publishers Association, Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter, Concerned Black Men of America, Hip Hop Caucus, League of Women Voters and the African American Policy Forum.

In addition to the voter sign-up push, The Transformative Justice Coalition works year-round to:

End police misconduct and killings by reducing racial bias, racial profiling, racial targeting, militarization, and other inappropriate policing tactics and increasing police accountability through promoting body-worn cameras, dash cams, community control, and other reforms.

Reduce the rate of incarceration for people of color in federal and state prisons by working directly with formerly incarcerated persons to educate the public about preventative strategies and alternatives to incarceration.

Advances the goals of the International Decade for African Descendants. This programming includes testifying before international forums about compliance by the United States with various international accords.

Works with young racial and social justice leaders to develop their professional, organizational development and communications skills, and

Focuses on intersectional work addressing inequalities and barriers posed by policies, practices, and procedures that present special barriers for women of color based on the combination of their race and sex.