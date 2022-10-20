Historically, Democrats Have Always Done Better with the Economy than Republicans – Here is the Proof.

Economy Header (shutterstock)

A recent poll from Monmouth University shows that, of those polled, 82% consider the economy as an extremely important or a very important issue this election cycle. That is not unusual – the economy always ranks high in concern among American voters. But who really does better on delivering a strong economy, the Democrats or the Republicans? The following information, garnered primarily from government websites and University research papers may surprise you. Click on the links in each topic for the research, (provided to me by Yagil Hertzberg).

Growth: Since World War II, the economy has grown 60% faster under Democrats.

Income: Household income is 16% higher in ‘Blue’ states.

Jobs: Since the 1950's, Democratic administrations have created twice as many jobs as Republican ones.

Poverty: ‘Red’ states have a 20% higher rate of poverty than ‘Blue’ states.

Deficit: Since 1960, each Democratic administration has lowered the deficit, while each Republican administration has increased it.

Socialism: 20 of the 25 states most dependent on federal assistance are ‘Red’ states.

These top economic indicators clearly show Democrats are better at managing the economy than Republicans. Before you start screaming “fake news”, take a moment to educate yourselves and read the research that led to these conclusions.

It doesn’t take an economist to see that we are in a very unusual time, economically. The large influx of free money delivered by both the Trump administration and the Biden administration to people and companies to offset losses from Covid-19 have led to high spending, which in turn, along with supply issues and the international sanctions prohibiting buying Russian and Venezuelan oil, have led to inflation and higher gas prices, (though still not as high as under the Bush administration).

The American economy is still in much better shape than most of its EU counterparts, who have been facing the same issues.