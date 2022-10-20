Beat the System by Understanding your Open Enrollment Period.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeMlw_0igUpd3100
Health Insurance(shutterstock)

If all the acronyms trip you up when it comes to choosing your healthcare plan this 'Open Enrollment', you’re not alone. Here’s some basic information that can help you decide when it comes to choosing your healthcare options.

Open enrollment is the period when people can enroll in a health care plan or make changes to existing coverage. Open enrollment applies to employer-sponsored health insurance and coverage purchased from a government Marketplace. Depending on the benefits you have, open enrollment may enable you to make several types of changes. For instance, you may need to add or remove certain dependents, cancel a health plan, switch to another plan, or enroll in an insurance plan for the first time. During open enrollment, you can apply online for a new marketplace health plan or make changes to existing marketplace coverage.

HMO: A Health Maintenance Organization is one of the most popular healthcare plans. It’s known for having no deductible. It’s a network of doctors and specialists that you must stick to as part of the plan. You’ll select a primary care physician (PCP) who will coordinate all your care and refer you to specialists when needed.

Who is an HMO right for?

You have a primary care physician in the network, and you’d like them to coordinate your care.

You don’t need a lot of referrals or see many specialists and you’re comfortable with seeing doctors only in your network.

You don’t mind sacrificing the flexibility to choose your doctors so you can save on deductibles.

PPO: A Preferred Provider Organization does have deductibles but offers you flexibility to choose any doctor or specialist you need without the hassle of a strict network or referral system. You can also see providers outside of the network, but it will cost more than it would for an in-network provider.

Who is a PPO right for?

You want the flexibility to see the doctors you want to, who are out-of-network.

You don’t want to have to get referrals from your PCP.

You have dependents, such as college-aged children, who live outside of the local network area.

You may also be offered a High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP). The telltale sign of HDHPs is that you will have a larger deductible to meet than a standard deductible plan. Deductibles of at least $1,500 for an individual or $3,000 for a family are the minimum deductibles you’ll see in these plans.

Who is an HDHP right for?

You have a true picture of your actual healthcare costs.

You’d rather save money on lower premiums and pay more out-of-pocket when you do need care.

You want to take advantage of contributing to a pre-tax Health Savings Account.

Purchasing any type of insurance can be tricky and be on the look-out for third-party companies that try to ‘represent’ you or advise you, these companies are paid by the actual insurance companies to bring in clients. If you need professional help, call the insurance companies directly to get questions answered until you find the right coverage and company for you and your family.

