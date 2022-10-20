Fiction: An Award-winning Halloween Tale, 'The Color of the Soul'.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlDZt_0if1XxJw00
Soul in Flight(shutterstock)

The Color of the Soul. Originally published in the book, "Tales from the Aether".

Just a microsecond after the sound of the shot rang out, the perp looked down to see his soul running out and pooling on the ground. It wasn’t white like he sensed a good one would be but was a swirl of orange, brown and black. As he fell onto the littered and cold ground, he saw a dark and red jagged vortex opening and suddenly he felt the irresistible pull downward. He felt confused, he had killed many people and had never seen anything like this happen to those others. The last thing he saw on the earthly plane was his dead body lying in a splash of blood, before his dark soul was sucked down for eternity.

Jacob, the police sergeant who fired the shot was not surprised by what he had just seen. Inexplicably, he had always been able to see this strange after effect of death. He knew even from a young age not to speak about it with others for he guessed that no one else could see what he sees. Eventually he realized the dead and dying could also see their own souls vacating their bodies.

Jacob didn’t like thinking about what color his own soul might be when his end came. As a police officer he had seen and done things most people never have to encounter. Over the years he had shot and killed several people in the line of duty. He had rousted out homeless persons, prostitutes, drug users and other undesirables. On one occasion he had lost his temper and beat a suspect, believing he was guilty. It turned out he was not but just had been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Jacob liked doing his job, and part of his motivation was to protect the innocent – but he worried he may have corrupted his own soul because of it.

He holstered his revolver and walked over to where the body of the dead man he just shot lay. Out of habit he kicked the dead man’s gun away and bending down automatically felt for a pulse, though he knew without a doubt that the perp was dead.

“Dammit,” Jacob muttered out loud. Even though this was a righteous shooting, he knew there would have to be an internal investigation and he would have to attend required counseling which he considered a waste of time. He has been on the job a long time and this wasn’t his first shooting.

A police cruiser blared to a stop nearby and two uniforms jumped out. “Sarge, you okay?” One of them shouted running into the alley toward him with weapon out, while the other scanned the area for possible threats. Soon more cops arrived on the scene along with an ambulance and his lieutenant. The area was taped off and CSI began their work. Jacob knew it would be a long night.

Later at the station after Jacob finished answering a series of routine questions for IA the aging and slightly over-weight desk sergeant stopped Jake on his way out.

“Sorry to hear about the shooting Jake,” he said. No good cop liked to have to kill anyone. “Did they tell you about Isaac?” Jacob’s heart sunk.

“Now what?” He asked. Isaac was his troubled teenage son who seemed to find it very hard to stay out of trouble.

“Couple of uniforms brought him in along with a bunch of other kids. It’s for the mugging the other night of that old Rabbi over on Central. I put him in room 8 waiting for you.” The old sergeant said without emotion. He had already seen it all.

“F*ck,” Jacob sighed. His 15-year old son’s criminality is the last thing he wanted to deal with right now. He seriously considered just going home and leaving Isaac there for the night.

“Is he gonna be charged?” He asked.

“Probably not but you better straighten that boy out,” the Seargent replied without looking up, his mind already on other problems.

“No shit,” he thought.

“Thanks for the heads up,” he said out loud as he turned and walked away.

The next week after things quieted down Jacob was back on patrol when he received a call on his cell from Isaac.

“Hey Isaac, what’s up?” He asked.

“Um, the guys are all going to the old Armory for a Halloween party tomorrow night and I wanted to go too.” Issac said.

“Are these the same guys you were arrested with?” Jacob asked, concerned.

“Those A-holes?” Isaac asked disgustedly. “No these are the guys from the Y.”

“Oh the Y, how is that going?” Jacob wanted to know. He never got enough time to talk with Isaac. Isaac had been going to the Y for pick-up basketball games a couple of times a week.

“Ok, I guess.” He paused before continuing, “I’m not that good but its okay.”

“What time is this party? That’s a school night, you know.” And one of the busiest nights for the police, he added to himself.

“Not late, like nine to twelve or something.”

Jacob stopped to think. He knew down deep Isaac is a good kid, just a little troubled sometimes. “If you promise to have all your homework done and be on time for school the next day.”

“I will.”

“You have a costume?” Jacob wanted to know, thinking that is something he probably already should know.

“No, I was thinking maybe I could wear one of your old uniform shirts?” He asked.

“Sure, okay. I think there is an old duty belt in the closet too you could use.”

“Ok, great. Thanks, dad.” Isaac said enthusiastically, making Jacob feel guilty that he wasn’t more involved in his life. He vowed to himself to do better as a dad.

“Have fun and be careful. No alcohol. Keep your cell turned on. I will probably be home late tonight but I will try to drop by the Armory tomorrow night to see how the party is.”

“K, see ya.” Isaac said as he ended the call.

Halloween night was a busy one for the police, like all the crazies came out of the woodwork to wreak havoc. Jacob had forgotten about the party at the Armory until the call came through the police radio.

“Any units in the area, disturbance at the Washington Ave. Armory. Please respond and assess.”

Jacob’s heart fell into his stomach and he immediately reacted. “Dispatch, Sergeant 117, I’m in route and request back-up.” He hit his lights and siren and sped toward the Armory where his son was.

“117, dispatch, 10-4”

As he approached the Armory from the Lark Street side, he saw groups of costumed people running away from the building.

“F*ck!” He muttered to himself. A cruiser wailed to a stop right behind him.

“Wait for more back-up,” he instructed the uniforms, “then see if you can get in the back or the side doors. If not, stay put until I radio you and keep other people away. I’m going around front. Send two more guys that way when they arrive.”

“Yes sir!”

He stopped one of the runners who was dressed as a superhero of some sort, “What is it?” He asked already knowing deep down in his gut.

“Guns, a couple of freaks in there have guns,” the teen breathlessly answered, pulling away and continuing his flight.

Jacob informed dispatch and approached the corner of the building, pausing to peer around to the front.

The sidewalk in front of the building shining under the yellow streetlights was now eerily quiet, one of the Armory doors slightly open. Jacob approached with extreme caution wishing more backup would arrive. He peered in but couldn’t see much from this angle but he could hear muffled shouts. He notified dispatch he was going in and he gingerly used his foot to push the door open farther and slipped into the vestibule. He noticed the inside of the building smelled old.

Down the hall he could see flashing lights as if from a strobe and that is where he heard the shouts coming from. Just then two more uniformed officers quietly entered behind him and he motioned them to check out the hallway to the right. Jacob creeped down the main hall to the room where the party had been.

The doors were still open and Jacob knew whoever these bastards were they weren’t experienced or professional, and that was gonna be bad. Jacob peered in through the hinge side crack of the heavy wooden doors. He couldn’t see much but he got lucky and saw one of the perps. He was carrying an Ak-47 and shouting for everyone to shut up. Another figure came into view but he was only carrying a pistol. His heart sunk further when he saw they were just teens, Jacob knew this could go real bad, real fast.

Two more officers approached behind him and he motioned for them to either side of the doors. He made a judgment call and after un-holstering his revolver and handing it to one of the uniforms, he stepped into view with his hands raised. He quickly scanned the room, and his heart lurched when he saw Isaac in the group sitting on the floor. He had his arms around a scared friend, comforting him closely. Jacob knew then he had no idea about Isaac’s life, and deep sorrow filled him that he hadn’t been there to support his son.

In the end, after a shoot-out between the cops in the hallway and the young perps in the room which left both of the teens dead, Jacob lay bleeding on the floor with Isaac kneeling beside him crying. He wished he could make out what Isaac was saying but his world was turning dark fast. He was just so thankful his son was okay.

The last thing Jacob saw was his white soul pooling on the floor and rising toward the ceiling like a dove taking flight.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Entertainment# Books# Weird Tales# Fiction

Comments / 0

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
4490 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

The Deficit has Decreased under Biden, but What Does that Mean?

Deficit Ford - Obama(public use) Presidents are constrained by policy and ‘black swan’ events (which cause a need for unusual spending.) And it is constitutionally Congress' responsibility to control the country's spending. The president also does not have control over the mandatory budget, such as social security and Medicare benefits. So not all blame or accolades can be placed on the president.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.

Halloween Banner(via Charter Senior Living) Where I grew up in Upstate New York, by the time Halloween rolled around the temperatures were too cold to wear and show off the ‘cool’ costumes. After all, its tough to see a costume under layers of coats and winter gear. Down here in the South, we don’t have that problem, temperatures on Halloween weekend are expected to be sunny with a high 50’s to low 80’s this year.

Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis is Under Federal Investigation for Possible Misuse of Funds.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and his supporters are happy with the way the state handled their Covid-19 response, and DeSantis is proud of the fact that Florida businesses and schools remained largely open and without mask mandates. But a Quinnipiac University poll from last year showed, at least at the time, that a majority of Florida voters were deeply divided over the job Gov. Ron DeSantis had done showing a 51% disapproval rate on his handling of COVID-19.

Read full story
368 comments
Jacksonville, FL

ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.

Voter Sign-up Bus(via cbs58) The 26-city tour visited underserved communities in an effort to significantly increase voter registration and voter turnout for the 2022 Midterm election on November 8th. The bus tour kicked off October 8th in Minneapolis, MN, and ends October 21st in Jacksonville, FL. The events aimed to spotlight the importance of voting, decrying racism and supporting social justice.

Read full story
8 comments

Historically, Democrats Have Always Done Better with the Economy than Republicans – Here is the Proof.

Economy Header(shutterstock) A recent poll from Monmouth University shows that, of those polled, 82% consider the economy as an extremely important or a very important issue this election cycle. That is not unusual – the economy always ranks high in concern among American voters. But who really does better on delivering a strong economy, the Democrats or the Republicans? The following information, garnered primarily from government websites and University research papers may surprise you. Click on the links in each topic for the research, (provided to me by Yagil Hertzberg).

Read full story
409 comments

Beat the System by Understanding your Open Enrollment Period.

Health Insurance(shutterstock) If all the acronyms trip you up when it comes to choosing your healthcare plan this 'Open Enrollment', you’re not alone. Here’s some basic information that can help you decide when it comes to choosing your healthcare options.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

Advocacy Groups Throw Down the Gauntlet, Backing Crist over DeSantis.

Crist endorsement event(via Equality Florida) Critical statewide LGBTQ organizations and advocacy groups pledged to mobilize their members and ramp up ‘get out the vote’ efforts across the state to support Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor of Florida.

Read full story
31 comments
Gainesville, FL

Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.

Book Portal(shutterstock) Old books make me sneeze but that never keeps me out of any used bookstore I happen by. There is something magical in perusing shelves of old books. The browning pages, the wearing covers, the deckled edges… what mysteries, adventures or history do they conceal… those answers are only discovered by picking it up and entering its pages, like stepping into portal to somewhere else.

Read full story

Desperate Venezuelans flee violence amid food and medical shortages.

Venezuela(public use photo) Venezuela was once the wealthiest nation in Latin America, the beneficiary of the world's largest oil reserves. Repressive policies by the government have taken away basic freedoms, shifting toward a Cuba-like communism. Venezuela has one of the world's highest inflation rates and about three-quarters of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day. Now amid food and medicine shortages, violence is surging.

Read full story
31 comments

Opinion: Trump’s immigration policies were a failure.

Immigrants in Holding(via Texas Tribune) Immigration remains one of this country’s most contentious issues. One of the cornerstones of Trump’s campaign was the promise to control the flow of immigrants into the U.S. Trump’s justification for regulation and restriction assumes immigrant workers will increase labor market competition and drive down wages of native-born workers. He also contends that low-skilled immigration is responsible for African American and Hispanic unemployment.

Read full story
239 comments
Gainesville, FL

3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.

THE FEST 20 Logo(via thefestfl.com) THE FEST is an independent multiple-day, multiple-venue underground music festival held annually in Gainesville, FL. Originally established in 2002 THE FEST has grown from 60 bands, four stages, and two days to the massive monster it is now. This year THE FEST 20 features over 350 bands, comedians, and wrestlers, at 13 venues in and around downtown Gainesville.

Read full story
1 comments

The dark has never been this exciting before.

Fear Garden Sign(public use) The FEAR GARDEN, the very name conjures up nighttime terrors from our childhoods and haunting screams and terrifying scenes from every horror flick we’ve ever subjected ourselves to. Halloween is the time the curtain between the living world and the world of the dead parts for just a brief moment, just long enough to make us sure that spirit we saw was real.

Read full story

Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.

36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.

Read full story
273 comments

Opinion: Kim Jong Un hasn’t been in the news lately, so now it is time for a tantrum.

Kim watching missile test.(via airforcetimes.com) Kim Jong Un likes being in the Western news. This recent spate of missile launches and propaganda photos is not much more than a tantrum designed to get some attention for himself. The attached photo, provided by the North Korean government, shows the childish dictator, whom Trump had claimed he fell in love with, being congratulated and receiving accolades from his military advisors during a test of long-range missiles.

Read full story
5 comments
Gainesville, FL

Take a walk on the wildflower side.

Florida Wildflowers(public use photo) The Jean Dorney Memorial Wildflower Walks take place every Saturday in October from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the Morningside Nature Center in Gainesville. This event is completely free.

Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis' migrant flight stunt results in new visas for victims, while Abbott throws him under the bus.

Governor Ron DeSantis(via Fox News) Immigration advocates criticized DeSantis' stunt of transporting immigrant asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard as ‘political and inhumane', now the whole stunt seems to have backfired into the face of the Florida Governor as the mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers may be granted special visas to stay in the U.S.

Read full story
1138 comments
Portland, OR

Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.

Welcoming Church(public use photo) Leaders of some churches are now recognizing that the LGBT community has every right to worship and expect God’s love and grace right along beside everyone else. Wikipedia lists approximately 44 denominations that accept LGBT members with no qualms, among them are Catholics, Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians, Mennonites, Lutheran and Anglican. You might be surprised that the world of the Bible is not a straight, two-gendered world. Before you start screaming at me and maybe give yourself an aneurysm, have you actually read the Bible?

Read full story
196 comments
Georgia State

Opinion: Will it be Abrams or Kemp in Georgia?

Abrams vs. Kemp(via 10tv.com) With less than four weeks to go before midterm elections, a rematch in Georgia between Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams is in full swing. Last election cycle, Abrams came within two percentage points of Brian Kemp for the Georgia Governorship. After the loss, Abrams accused Kemp who had been the Secretary of State, of using his office to illegally cull the voter rolls of black and minority voters, Abrams strongest supporters.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy