Fiction: An Award-winning Halloween Tale, 'The Color of the Soul'.

Soul in Flight (shutterstock)

The Color of the Soul. Originally published in the book, "Tales from the Aether".

Just a microsecond after the sound of the shot rang out, the perp looked down to see his soul running out and pooling on the ground. It wasn’t white like he sensed a good one would be but was a swirl of orange, brown and black. As he fell onto the littered and cold ground, he saw a dark and red jagged vortex opening and suddenly he felt the irresistible pull downward. He felt confused, he had killed many people and had never seen anything like this happen to those others. The last thing he saw on the earthly plane was his dead body lying in a splash of blood, before his dark soul was sucked down for eternity.

Jacob, the police sergeant who fired the shot was not surprised by what he had just seen. Inexplicably, he had always been able to see this strange after effect of death. He knew even from a young age not to speak about it with others for he guessed that no one else could see what he sees. Eventually he realized the dead and dying could also see their own souls vacating their bodies.

Jacob didn’t like thinking about what color his own soul might be when his end came. As a police officer he had seen and done things most people never have to encounter. Over the years he had shot and killed several people in the line of duty. He had rousted out homeless persons, prostitutes, drug users and other undesirables. On one occasion he had lost his temper and beat a suspect, believing he was guilty. It turned out he was not but just had been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Jacob liked doing his job, and part of his motivation was to protect the innocent – but he worried he may have corrupted his own soul because of it.

He holstered his revolver and walked over to where the body of the dead man he just shot lay. Out of habit he kicked the dead man’s gun away and bending down automatically felt for a pulse, though he knew without a doubt that the perp was dead.

“Dammit,” Jacob muttered out loud. Even though this was a righteous shooting, he knew there would have to be an internal investigation and he would have to attend required counseling which he considered a waste of time. He has been on the job a long time and this wasn’t his first shooting.

A police cruiser blared to a stop nearby and two uniforms jumped out. “Sarge, you okay?” One of them shouted running into the alley toward him with weapon out, while the other scanned the area for possible threats. Soon more cops arrived on the scene along with an ambulance and his lieutenant. The area was taped off and CSI began their work. Jacob knew it would be a long night.

Later at the station after Jacob finished answering a series of routine questions for IA the aging and slightly over-weight desk sergeant stopped Jake on his way out.

“Sorry to hear about the shooting Jake,” he said. No good cop liked to have to kill anyone. “Did they tell you about Isaac?” Jacob’s heart sunk.

“Now what?” He asked. Isaac was his troubled teenage son who seemed to find it very hard to stay out of trouble.

“Couple of uniforms brought him in along with a bunch of other kids. It’s for the mugging the other night of that old Rabbi over on Central. I put him in room 8 waiting for you.” The old sergeant said without emotion. He had already seen it all.

“F*ck,” Jacob sighed. His 15-year old son’s criminality is the last thing he wanted to deal with right now. He seriously considered just going home and leaving Isaac there for the night.

“Is he gonna be charged?” He asked.

“Probably not but you better straighten that boy out,” the Seargent replied without looking up, his mind already on other problems.

“No shit,” he thought.

“Thanks for the heads up,” he said out loud as he turned and walked away.

The next week after things quieted down Jacob was back on patrol when he received a call on his cell from Isaac.

“Hey Isaac, what’s up?” He asked.

“Um, the guys are all going to the old Armory for a Halloween party tomorrow night and I wanted to go too.” Issac said.

“Are these the same guys you were arrested with?” Jacob asked, concerned.

“Those A-holes?” Isaac asked disgustedly. “No these are the guys from the Y.”

“Oh the Y, how is that going?” Jacob wanted to know. He never got enough time to talk with Isaac. Isaac had been going to the Y for pick-up basketball games a couple of times a week.

“Ok, I guess.” He paused before continuing, “I’m not that good but its okay.”

“What time is this party? That’s a school night, you know.” And one of the busiest nights for the police, he added to himself.

“Not late, like nine to twelve or something.”

Jacob stopped to think. He knew down deep Isaac is a good kid, just a little troubled sometimes. “If you promise to have all your homework done and be on time for school the next day.”

“I will.”

“You have a costume?” Jacob wanted to know, thinking that is something he probably already should know.

“No, I was thinking maybe I could wear one of your old uniform shirts?” He asked.

“Sure, okay. I think there is an old duty belt in the closet too you could use.”

“Ok, great. Thanks, dad.” Isaac said enthusiastically, making Jacob feel guilty that he wasn’t more involved in his life. He vowed to himself to do better as a dad.

“Have fun and be careful. No alcohol. Keep your cell turned on. I will probably be home late tonight but I will try to drop by the Armory tomorrow night to see how the party is.”

“K, see ya.” Isaac said as he ended the call.

Halloween night was a busy one for the police, like all the crazies came out of the woodwork to wreak havoc. Jacob had forgotten about the party at the Armory until the call came through the police radio.

“Any units in the area, disturbance at the Washington Ave. Armory. Please respond and assess.”

Jacob’s heart fell into his stomach and he immediately reacted. “Dispatch, Sergeant 117, I’m in route and request back-up.” He hit his lights and siren and sped toward the Armory where his son was.

“117, dispatch, 10-4”

As he approached the Armory from the Lark Street side, he saw groups of costumed people running away from the building.

“F*ck!” He muttered to himself. A cruiser wailed to a stop right behind him.

“Wait for more back-up,” he instructed the uniforms, “then see if you can get in the back or the side doors. If not, stay put until I radio you and keep other people away. I’m going around front. Send two more guys that way when they arrive.”

“Yes sir!”

He stopped one of the runners who was dressed as a superhero of some sort, “What is it?” He asked already knowing deep down in his gut.

“Guns, a couple of freaks in there have guns,” the teen breathlessly answered, pulling away and continuing his flight.

Jacob informed dispatch and approached the corner of the building, pausing to peer around to the front.

The sidewalk in front of the building shining under the yellow streetlights was now eerily quiet, one of the Armory doors slightly open. Jacob approached with extreme caution wishing more backup would arrive. He peered in but couldn’t see much from this angle but he could hear muffled shouts. He notified dispatch he was going in and he gingerly used his foot to push the door open farther and slipped into the vestibule. He noticed the inside of the building smelled old.

Down the hall he could see flashing lights as if from a strobe and that is where he heard the shouts coming from. Just then two more uniformed officers quietly entered behind him and he motioned them to check out the hallway to the right. Jacob creeped down the main hall to the room where the party had been.

The doors were still open and Jacob knew whoever these bastards were they weren’t experienced or professional, and that was gonna be bad. Jacob peered in through the hinge side crack of the heavy wooden doors. He couldn’t see much but he got lucky and saw one of the perps. He was carrying an Ak-47 and shouting for everyone to shut up. Another figure came into view but he was only carrying a pistol. His heart sunk further when he saw they were just teens, Jacob knew this could go real bad, real fast.

Two more officers approached behind him and he motioned for them to either side of the doors. He made a judgment call and after un-holstering his revolver and handing it to one of the uniforms, he stepped into view with his hands raised. He quickly scanned the room, and his heart lurched when he saw Isaac in the group sitting on the floor. He had his arms around a scared friend, comforting him closely. Jacob knew then he had no idea about Isaac’s life, and deep sorrow filled him that he hadn’t been there to support his son.

In the end, after a shoot-out between the cops in the hallway and the young perps in the room which left both of the teens dead, Jacob lay bleeding on the floor with Isaac kneeling beside him crying. He wished he could make out what Isaac was saying but his world was turning dark fast. He was just so thankful his son was okay.

The last thing Jacob saw was his white soul pooling on the floor and rising toward the ceiling like a dove taking flight.