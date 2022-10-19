Advocacy Groups Throw Down the Gauntlet, Backing Crist over DeSantis.

Crist endorsement event (via Equality Florida)

Critical statewide LGBTQ organizations and advocacy groups pledged to mobilize their members and ramp up ‘get out the vote’ efforts across the state to support Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor of Florida.

Joni Madison, Interim President of the Human Right Council said at an event, “DeSantis is one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ politicians in America and an existential threat to every LGBTQ+ person in Florida. The rights of millions of Floridians are being rolled back by him and an extremist minority of anti-equality judges and politicians attacking our families, our right to vote, and our right to access healthcare and make decisions about our own bodies… [This] won’t stop until Floridians show up at the ballot box and vote them out of office.”

Joe Saunders, of the Equality Florida Action PAC said, “Ron DeSantis has waged war on the community, stoking anti-LGBTQ bigotry, making policies aimed at censoring our families from schools the cornerstone of his extremist agenda, and weaponizing state agencies against us, stripping transgender people of health care and assaulting nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ students.”

This year, DeSantis supported two controversial bills targeting the LGBTQ and other minority communities in the state. The “Don’t Say Gay” bill, bans school districts from “encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate.” It also allows parents to sue a school district if such a violation occurred. The other legislation, the ‘Stop Woke act’ seeks to ban required discussions and lessons in classrooms and workplaces of subjects Republicans contend are meant to “indoctrinate” cultural guilt in students and employees.

Despite supporters of the bill pointing to parental rights and individual freedoms as the legislative intents, Equality Florida and other advocacy groups worry the bans will slash swaths of American history and society, and have profound impacts on LGBTQ people, especially LGBTQ students who are at substantially higher risk of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation.