Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.

Old books make me sneeze but that never keeps me out of any used bookstore I happen by. There is something magical in perusing shelves of old books. The browning pages, the wearing covers, the deckled edges… what mysteries, adventures or history do they conceal… those answers are only discovered by picking it up and entering its pages, like stepping into portal to somewhere else.

I also wonder who else before me handled this same book? A student desperate to get a good grade on a book report? A widow stepping out of reality for a moment with a cup of tea? A burgeoning writer fascinated with this particular author? Books are only limited by our imaginations.

Alachua County Library District’s annual ‘Fall Book Sale’ is the place to find new worlds, new ideas and new (used) books. If you’ve never been, you have been missing out of the fair like atmosphere. People standing in line in the newly cooled, autumn weather are abuzz with anticipation and excitement as to what new treasures they’ll find this year, as they wait to go inside and lose themselves for an hour or two.

This is the largest book sale of its kind in Florida, with over 500,000 offerings, including first edition books, signed works, and a large selection of Florida-related materials. As is tradition, the book sale is opened by a bagpiper playing some traditional Scottish tunes Saturday morning. On the last and final day of the sale, all regular books are marked down to just ten cents.

The Fall Book Sale opens Saturday October 22nd at 9:00 am and runs through Wednesday October 26th. The sale takes place in the cavernous Friends of the Library building, located at 430-B N Main St., Gainesville. On street parking is available.

Enter this mysterious world of used books, lose yourself, and go home with an arm or box full of new treasures. Profits from the sale support the Alachua County Library District and community literacy projects throughout the county.