Opinion: Trump’s immigration policies were a failure.

Immigrants in Holding (via Texas Tribune)

Immigration remains one of this country’s most contentious issues. One of the cornerstones of Trump’s campaign was the promise to control the flow of immigrants into the U.S. Trump’s justification for regulation and restriction assumes immigrant workers will increase labor market competition and drive down wages of native-born workers. He also contends that low-skilled immigration is responsible for African American and Hispanic unemployment.

As president, he could not get Congress to pass any bill to revamp the U.S. immigration system. Working alone through executive actions, Trump implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols (remain in Mexico), authorized the expedited removal of thousands of migrants under Title 42 (Covid protocols), unlawfully detained migrants in overcrowded and unsanitary border facilities, rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and lowered the U.S. annual refugee cap to an all-time low of 15,000.

Even though his promise to cancel all funding of sanctuary cities was thrown out by the courts, his promise to triple ICE enforcement was never realized, and his promise to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it never happened, Trump was highly successful in reducing both legal and illegal immigration, except for the issuing of ‘Green Cards’, that number remained at about 1 million each year.

For those who are opposed to immigration for whatever reasons, fear of losing a job, or suspicions of different religious beliefs, or dislike of different cultures, Trump’s policies were welcome. There were record low apprehensions at the Southern border because fewer people were attempting to cross illegally, and ICE increased interior deportations at the same time. (Interestingly, they didn’t even come close to the deportation numbers during the Obama administration).

But for those who look at the economic and human cost in limiting immigration, Trump's policies were a dismal failure. When you limit immigration, you cost the economy money. The labor of illegal immigrants increases the national GDP by around 11 percent, or $1.6 trillion per year, much more than the cost of the $55 billion a year spent on social programs for immigrants. And according to the Hamilton Project study, immigrants do not cause any sizeable decrease in wages and employment of U.S.-born citizens and instead may raise wages and lower prices.

And what of the cost of refusing entry to asylum seekers or those seeking to apply for legal entry into the U.S. at a border? It can result in violence, fear, crime and death when would-be immigrants are returned to their countries, made to wait in Mexico, or held in pens. A greater proportion of (illegal) border crossers die as the number of Border Patrol agents increases which is evidence that more immigration enforcement leads to more deaths.

If you judge Trump’s immigration policy by economics or the cost in human life, he failed, and its been obvious the U.S. needs a better immigration policy, one that addresses all the issues.