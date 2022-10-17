Gainesville, FL

3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJu5g_0ic3lo3I00
THE FEST 20 Logo(via thefestfl.com)

THE FEST is an independent multiple-day, multiple-venue underground music festival held annually in Gainesville, FL. Originally established in 2002 THE FEST has grown from 60 bands, four stages, and two days to the massive monster it is now. This year THE FEST 20 features over 350 bands, comedians, and wrestlers, at 13 venues in and around downtown Gainesville.

If you are not familiar with the concept behind THE FEST it is pretty easy. You come and run yourself all over Gainesville and see a ton of bands. You party late, stay up late, meet crazy people, dance, sing along, party with old and new friends, see some of the bands passed out in the streets, and then leave wondering, why can't this happen every day of our lives? So, start training your liver, get a sleep deprivation tank, sport a ‘tude, and tell your family and work that you might not be making it back. This is THE FEST. This is a collaborative effort. You breathe the life in it and make it what you want. When we all come together, we truly make one nasty punk rock Voltron, (via punknews.org).

THE FEST 20 organizers have announced that 3-day passes are sold out, individual tickets are still available and can be purchased online or at the venue door. If you have a 3-day pass you must attend one of the registration events to check-in and pick up your wrist band. Registration is at the Boxcar in Depot Park, Friday October 28th Noon – 7pm or in Bo Diddley Plaza Saturday October 29th Noon – 2pm only. You must have a negative PCR COVID-19 test (from within 48 hours) or COVID-19 vaccination card and proper ID.

Not many chances come along in life to totally give your soul over to art and music. THE FEST offers one of those chances that when you are old and wrinkled (use sunscreen!) you will regret not attending when you were young enough to enjoy it. Oh, and there is beer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Fest# Entertainment# Festivals# Halloween# Music

Comments / 0

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
4382 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Historically, Democrats Have Always Done Better with the Economy than Republicans – Here is the Proof.

Economy Header(shutterstock) A recent poll from Monmouth University shows that, of those polled, 82% consider the economy as an extremely important or a very important issue this election cycle. That is not unusual – the economy always ranks high in concern among American voters. But who really does better on delivering a strong economy, the Democrats or the Republicans? The following information, garnered primarily from government websites and University research papers may surprise you. Click on the links in each topic for the research, (provided to me by Yagil Hertzberg).

Read full story
204 comments

Beat the System by Understanding your Open Enrollment Period.

Health Insurance(shutterstock) If all the acronyms trip you up when it comes to choosing your healthcare plan this 'Open Enrollment', you’re not alone. Here’s some basic information that can help you decide when it comes to choosing your healthcare options.

Read full story

Fiction: An Award-winning Halloween Tale, 'The Color of the Soul'.

Soul in Flight(shutterstock) The Color of the Soul. Originally published in the book, "Tales from the Aether". Just a microsecond after the sound of the shot rang out, the perp looked down to see his soul running out and pooling on the ground. It wasn’t white like he sensed a good one would be but was a swirl of orange, brown and black. As he fell onto the littered and cold ground, he saw a dark and red jagged vortex opening and suddenly he felt the irresistible pull downward. He felt confused, he had killed many people and had never seen anything like this happen to those others. The last thing he saw on the earthly plane was his dead body lying in a splash of blood, before his dark soul was sucked down for eternity.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.

Read full story
46 comments
Florida State

Advocacy Groups Throw Down the Gauntlet, Backing Crist over DeSantis.

Crist endorsement event(via Equality Florida) Critical statewide LGBTQ organizations and advocacy groups pledged to mobilize their members and ramp up ‘get out the vote’ efforts across the state to support Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor of Florida.

Read full story
30 comments
Gainesville, FL

Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.

Book Portal(shutterstock) Old books make me sneeze but that never keeps me out of any used bookstore I happen by. There is something magical in perusing shelves of old books. The browning pages, the wearing covers, the deckled edges… what mysteries, adventures or history do they conceal… those answers are only discovered by picking it up and entering its pages, like stepping into portal to somewhere else.

Read full story

Desperate Venezuelans flee violence amid food and medical shortages.

Venezuela(public use photo) Venezuela was once the wealthiest nation in Latin America, the beneficiary of the world's largest oil reserves. Repressive policies by the government have taken away basic freedoms, shifting toward a Cuba-like communism. Venezuela has one of the world's highest inflation rates and about three-quarters of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day. Now amid food and medicine shortages, violence is surging.

Read full story
31 comments

Opinion: Trump’s immigration policies were a failure.

Immigrants in Holding(via Texas Tribune) Immigration remains one of this country’s most contentious issues. One of the cornerstones of Trump’s campaign was the promise to control the flow of immigrants into the U.S. Trump’s justification for regulation and restriction assumes immigrant workers will increase labor market competition and drive down wages of native-born workers. He also contends that low-skilled immigration is responsible for African American and Hispanic unemployment.

Read full story
239 comments

The dark has never been this exciting before.

Fear Garden Sign(public use) The FEAR GARDEN, the very name conjures up nighttime terrors from our childhoods and haunting screams and terrifying scenes from every horror flick we’ve ever subjected ourselves to. Halloween is the time the curtain between the living world and the world of the dead parts for just a brief moment, just long enough to make us sure that spirit we saw was real.

Read full story

Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.

36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.

Read full story
270 comments

Opinion: Kim Jong Un hasn’t been in the news lately, so now it is time for a tantrum.

Kim watching missile test.(via airforcetimes.com) Kim Jong Un likes being in the Western news. This recent spate of missile launches and propaganda photos is not much more than a tantrum designed to get some attention for himself. The attached photo, provided by the North Korean government, shows the childish dictator, whom Trump had claimed he fell in love with, being congratulated and receiving accolades from his military advisors during a test of long-range missiles.

Read full story
5 comments
Gainesville, FL

Take a walk on the wildflower side.

Florida Wildflowers(public use photo) The Jean Dorney Memorial Wildflower Walks take place every Saturday in October from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the Morningside Nature Center in Gainesville. This event is completely free.

Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis' migrant flight stunt results in new visas for victims, while Abbott throws him under the bus.

Governor Ron DeSantis(via Fox News) Immigration advocates criticized DeSantis' stunt of transporting immigrant asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard as ‘political and inhumane', now the whole stunt seems to have backfired into the face of the Florida Governor as the mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers may be granted special visas to stay in the U.S.

Read full story
1138 comments
Portland, OR

Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.

Welcoming Church(public use photo) Leaders of some churches are now recognizing that the LGBT community has every right to worship and expect God’s love and grace right along beside everyone else. Wikipedia lists approximately 44 denominations that accept LGBT members with no qualms, among them are Catholics, Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians, Mennonites, Lutheran and Anglican. You might be surprised that the world of the Bible is not a straight, two-gendered world. Before you start screaming at me and maybe give yourself an aneurysm, have you actually read the Bible?

Read full story
196 comments
Georgia State

Opinion: Will it be Abrams or Kemp in Georgia?

Abrams vs. Kemp(via 10tv.com) With less than four weeks to go before midterm elections, a rematch in Georgia between Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams is in full swing. Last election cycle, Abrams came within two percentage points of Brian Kemp for the Georgia Governorship. After the loss, Abrams accused Kemp who had been the Secretary of State, of using his office to illegally cull the voter rolls of black and minority voters, Abrams strongest supporters.

Read full story
36 comments

Some Republican politicians are doubling down on Abortion, while others are running for cover.

Ron Johnson Quote(via wispolitics.com) When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, which had legalized abortion federally, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.

Read full story
72 comments
Gainesville, FL

Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!

Gainesville Pride Logo(via gainesvillepride.org) Though Pride Festivals are usually celebrated in June which is recognized as Pride Month, several Southern cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Gainesville is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.

Read full story
4 comments

The Jan. 6 panel promises a sweeping final hearing on Thursday.

House Committee(public use photo) After a postponement due to Hurricane Ian, The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol announced what they expect to be their final televised hearing will take place on Thursday October 13th at 1:00 pm. Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN on the program State of the Union it will “be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings".

Read full story
62 comments

Yes Virginia, there really is a Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

Flying Spaghetti Monster(via happymag.tv) Who ever knew the eating of pasta could be holy? The Pastafarians, as they style themselves, worship an invisible giant monster consisting of two eye stalks, meatballs and various noodle appendages. The system of Pastafarianism ethics is based on the “The Eight I’d Really Rather You Didn’ts” – a series of suggestions on how to live your life in a happy manner without infringing upon others’ rights to do the same with their own lives. The 8’s outline a morality which is based on harmonious co-existence, non-judgmental conduct and generally not being a d*ck.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy