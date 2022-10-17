3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.

THE FEST 20 Logo (via thefestfl.com)

THE FEST is an independent multiple-day, multiple-venue underground music festival held annually in Gainesville, FL. Originally established in 2002 THE FEST has grown from 60 bands, four stages, and two days to the massive monster it is now. This year THE FEST 20 features over 350 bands, comedians, and wrestlers, at 13 venues in and around downtown Gainesville.

If you are not familiar with the concept behind THE FEST it is pretty easy. You come and run yourself all over Gainesville and see a ton of bands. You party late, stay up late, meet crazy people, dance, sing along, party with old and new friends, see some of the bands passed out in the streets, and then leave wondering, why can't this happen every day of our lives? So, start training your liver, get a sleep deprivation tank, sport a ‘tude, and tell your family and work that you might not be making it back. This is THE FEST. This is a collaborative effort. You breathe the life in it and make it what you want. When we all come together, we truly make one nasty punk rock Voltron, (via punknews.org).

THE FEST 20 organizers have announced that 3-day passes are sold out, individual tickets are still available and can be purchased online or at the venue door. If you have a 3-day pass you must attend one of the registration events to check-in and pick up your wrist band. Registration is at the Boxcar in Depot Park, Friday October 28th Noon – 7pm or in Bo Diddley Plaza Saturday October 29th Noon – 2pm only. You must have a negative PCR COVID-19 test (from within 48 hours) or COVID-19 vaccination card and proper ID.

Not many chances come along in life to totally give your soul over to art and music. THE FEST offers one of those chances that when you are old and wrinkled (use sunscreen!) you will regret not attending when you were young enough to enjoy it. Oh, and there is beer.