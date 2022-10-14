Opinion: Kim Jong Un hasn’t been in the news lately, so now it is time for a tantrum.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFUcO_0iZ6H15O00
Kim watching missile test.(via airforcetimes.com)

Kim Jong Un likes being in the Western news. This recent spate of missile launches and propaganda photos is not much more than a tantrum designed to get some attention for himself. The attached photo, provided by the North Korean government, shows the childish dictator, whom Trump had claimed he fell in love with, being congratulated and receiving accolades from his military advisors during a test of long-range missiles.

Apparently, that by itself was not enough to get the North Korean Dictator all hot and bothered, so not only did Kim Jong Un fire 170 rounds of artillery into the sea off its west coast, they also are doing fly-bys of the Korean Peninsula’s de-militarized zone.

“Artillery firing in the maritime buffer zones is a clear violation of the September 19 military agreement, and the launch of short-range ballistic missiles is also a violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” the JCS said.

Not to be dissuaded from his antics, Kim said, “Our nuclear combat forces … proved again their full preparedness for actual war to bring the enemies under their control,” in comments reported by KCNA.

North Korea has been developing its nuclear missile forces in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, ramping up its activities since the last of three meetings in 2019 between Kim and then-US President Donald Trump failed to yield any agreement.

As Kim conducts another run of powerful weapons tests — and threatens pre-emptive nuclear strikes on Washington and Seoul — it may be taking inspiration from the fiery rhetoric of the leader of a nuclear-armed member of the U.N. Security Council: Russia's own dictator wanna-be, Vladimir Putin, of whom when he invaded the Ukraine earlier this year, Trump was quoted as saying, "Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine -- Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful."

Children just want to play and get attention, sadly these ones are playing with literal fire and death and no one seems able to put them in a time-out.

# Kim Jung Un# Nuclear Tests# Korea# Politics# World News

