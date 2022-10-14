DeSantis' migrant flight stunt results in new visas for victims, while Abbott throws him under the bus.

Governor Ron DeSantis (via Fox News)

Immigration advocates criticized DeSantis' stunt of transporting immigrant asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard as ‘political and inhumane', now the whole stunt seems to have backfired into the face of the Florida Governor as the mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers may be granted special visas to stay in the U.S.

Texas Sherriff Javier Salazar, who serves as sheriff for the southern Texas county that includes San Antonio, is investigating complaints that the migrants were tricked onto the flight against their wills and is investigating this case as possible 'Unlawful Restraint'. Salazar said investigators believe a Venezuelan migrant was paid to recruit about 50 migrants from around a migrant resource center to get on the flight that took them first to Florida and then to Martha’s Vineyard, where they were abandoned after a photo op.

As witnesses in the case, the migrants can receive ‘U visas’ to stay. Salazar’s office submitted documentation through the federal system to ensure the migrants' availability as witnesses during the investigation, according to a statement.

When asked in a TV interview, Governor Abbott was quick to point out that Texas does not treat migrants like Florida’s Governor did, saying Texas does things completely differently.

“The way that we do it is we receive written authorization from everybody who gets on that bus that they fully authorize the state to transport them to whatever location it is that they’re going to,” Abbott said. “And so, this is done willfully, knowingly. And they are provided food and beverages and other things on the trip. And so, it’s just done completely differently.”

Salazar said, “What infuriates me the most about this case is that here we have 48 people that are already on hard times, they are here legally in our country at that point, they have every right to be where they are, and I believe that they were preyed upon.”