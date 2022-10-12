Some Republican politicians are doubling down on Abortion, while others are running for cover.

Ron Johnson Quote (via wispolitics.com)

When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, which had legalized abortion federally, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.

For decades, Republicans pushed to overturn federal abortion rights, viewing the issue as an easy rallying cry to identify with a culturally conservative base, and get them to vote. Now, the analysts foresee women and the men who support them, mobilizing to express their outrage at Republicans for succeeding in this coming November’s midterm elections.

Some Republican candidates are toning down antiabortion references on their websites in an apparent effort to distance themselves from a politically unpopular stance, others are doubling down and calling for total abortion bans. As an example, one hardline anti-abortion candidate for senate, Blake Masters, softened his tone and scrubbed his website's policy page of tough abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court decision.

Others are leaning into their absolutist opposition to the procedure. In Michigan, Tudor Dixon, the Trump-backed Republican running for governor against incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, said that a hypothetical 14-year-old who is pregnant from incest would be the “perfect example” of the justification for a total abortion ban; said Dixon, “A life is a life for me.”

Democrats are taking full advantage after decades of treating the issue as a second-tier priority, the Democratic Party has made abortion rights a centerpiece of its fall campaign, spending nearly $213 million to blanket the airwaves with ads about it.

Republicans got exactly what they always said they wanted, the over-turning of Roe vs Wade, and now they are realizing going against the majority opinion may not be good for them. In 2019, Fox News said, “it suggests victory for abortion rights or anti-abortion advocates could carry a heavy toll for their traditional political side.”

How will this renewed interest in abortion rights affect the mid-terms? We won’t know before November 9th.