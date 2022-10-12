Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!

Gainesville Pride Logo (via gainesvillepride.org)

Though Pride Festivals are usually celebrated in June which is recognized as Pride Month, several Southern cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Gainesville is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.

Pride celebrations are about being proud of who you are. Shame and social stigma have no place in our free society, and we cannot allow small-minded people and politicians to once again try to silence us. If you feel that this is the time to express yourself, then do so and be part of the celebration.

The annual festival hosted by the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida will return Oct. 22nd at Bo Diddley Plaza, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Planned entertainment is all kid and family friendly and includes drag performances, live music from local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting, vendors to purchase the latest and greatest items from, and more. To end the night, there’ll also be a dance party alongside a performance from the Gainesville brass band Sooza, which consists of UF School of Music alums and students.

Due to the recent hate being legislated in Tallahassee and several hate incidents across Florida, Gainesville Pride has announced that there will be no parade this year due to the increased costs of extra security in place for this year’s Pride. There will be security officers and police present in and around the Plaza, which is sadly indicative of what a divisive state we find ourselves in right now, thanks to right-wing, freedom-hating persons who believe they have a right to decide what is right or wrong for the majority.

Now is the time to celebrate yourself, your friends, your community, and your uniqueness out loud and proud in Gainesville.