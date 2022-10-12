The Jan. 6 panel promises a sweeping final hearing on Thursday.

House Committee (public use photo)

After a postponement due to Hurricane Ian, The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol announced what they expect to be their final televised hearing will take place on Thursday October 13th at 1:00 pm. Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN on the program State of the Union it will “be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings".

What may be exactly revealed in the final hearing, is of course, not yet known to the public. However, some have speculated that the committee may use some evidence from a Danish film crew that trailed the political operative Roger J. Stone Jr. who had asked Trump for a pardon relating to any Jan. 6th actions.

The committee may also use some of the testimony of Virginia Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative activist who continues to push to overturn the 2020 election. Thomas testified in secret to the Committee recently.

The Committee’s members aim to use the hearing to showcase what they call “the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

Neither Trump nor Pence have been called testify in front of the Committee. Several Republican members of Congress who have been called have refused to testify, causing people to wonder if they have something to hide and putting the committee in the position of determining whether to force them to.

The big question is, will the Committee recommend criminal charges and if so, against who? The Committee is scheduled to wrap up the entire process in just a couple more months.