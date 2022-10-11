Yes Virginia, there really is a Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

Flying Spaghetti Monster (via happymag.tv)

Who ever knew the eating of pasta could be holy? The Pastafarians, as they style themselves, worship an invisible giant monster consisting of two eye stalks, meatballs and various noodle appendages. The system of Pastafarianism ethics is based on the “The Eight I’d Really Rather You Didn’ts” – a series of suggestions on how to live your life in a happy manner without infringing upon others’ rights to do the same with their own lives. The 8’s outline a morality which is based on harmonious co-existence, non-judgmental conduct and generally not being a d*ck.

Pastafarians number in the tens of thousands in the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Though a Federal Judge in the United States in 2016 ruled it was not a recognized religion, both New Zealand and Australia give it some legal standing. The U.S. Judge did note that some might argue that all religions are fictitious.

Research shows the numbers of believers in Christian doctrine is declining, 29% of Americans say they hold no religious belief, and traditional church attendance has been in sharp decline. The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster was originally created as satire to show the absurdity of beliefs based on un-provable tenets and to show the hypocrisy in teaching such religious belief as fact, such as ‘intelligent Design’.

FSM fish (By User:Omidmottaghi)

Because of its popularity and exposure, the Flying Spaghetti Monster is often used as a more modern version of Russell's teapot—an argument that the philosophic burden of proof lies upon those who make unfalsifiable claims, not on those who reject them.

the Flying Spaghetti Monster has been described as "a clever and effective argument" since the existence of the invisible and undetectable Flying Spaghetti Monster—similar to other proposed supernatural beings—cannot be falsified, it demonstrates that the burden of proof rests on those who affirm the existence of such beings.

If one was to become a believer in the Flying Spaghetti Monster, you would be able to dress as a pirate whenever you wanted to, and celebrate a generic holiday known as ‘Holiday’ in late December.