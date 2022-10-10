The history of Herbs that can cause a miscarriage.

Traditional Medicine (public use photo)

Natural medicine was practiced long before people had access to the modern scientific method, mostly by accident at first and then by repeating the process and hoping for the best. Not the best way to determine what helps and what hurts, but this is what they had to do.

Let me preface this article by stating I am in no way a medical professional and merely write about this topic from an interesting historical point of view.

Ancient cultures have applied a variety of fascinating therapies to prevent the occurrence and reoccurrence of health-related issues, unwanted pregnancies among them. Most of the information found seems apocryphal at best. But if there are herbs that can induce a miscarriage, knowing about them can help you avoid their use.

Blue and Black Cohosh seems to be a common herb named among the many natural medicine websites I searched. It is claimed that these plants induce contractions in the uterus that expels or pushes out the fetus. They stimulate an increase in oxytocin production which in turn speeds up contractions. This causes a miscarriage.

Penny Royal and Mugwort used in combination are other herbs mentioned frequently for causing miscarriages. Penny Royal is poisonous and is mostly used as an ingredient in an all-natural animal flea collar. One tablespoon of pennyroyal essential oil can cause nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and liver and/or kidney failure. If it is used in conjunction with Mugwort, they stimulate blood flow to the uterus and promote menstruation. Mugwort has been touted as a sedative, laxative, liver tonic, and as an emmenagogue. It is also used in treating irregular periods, as it is thought to cause the uterus to contract and bleed.

Dong Quai root has been used for centuries in the treatment of menstrual cramps. It stimulates and increases the strength of uterine contractions. Never use in conjunction with Cohosh as it will enhance the chances of miscarrying.

There are other herbs also thought to cause miscarriages, Saw Palmetto and Goldenseal among the most well-known. Little scientific research has been done on a lot of these herbs that could accidentally induce miscarriage. Factors like dosage, duration, and mechanism of action are important in determining or measuring the efficacy of any drug or herb.

Some information for this article came from ‘Herbs to avoid while pregnant’ from the American Pregnancy Association.