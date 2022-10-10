Opinion: DeSantis shows he can work with the Dems after all.

DeSantis and Biden in Florida (via FloridaPolitics.com)

While officials expect the death count to continue to climb, so far Hurricane Ian killed 94 people in Florida and caused an estimated $40 to $64 billion dollars’ worth of damage. In some respects, it was the worst storm in the long history of Florida hurricanes.

Ron DeSantis, Republican governor of Florida asked Democrat Joe Biden, president of the United States for the help of the Federal Government. This is how the system is supposed to work. Having differences doesn’t mean you refuse to help your neighbor or ask for help.

All through DeSantis' short political career he has been critical of the idea of human caused global warming, critical of Democratic policies and critical of Joe Biden’s policies, sniping at Biden’s immigration policies, rejecting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and taking aim at federal actions to protect the rights of LGBTQ students.

But in a rare move of unity for him, he was quoted as saying “We were very fortunate to have the coordination with the White House and with FEMA for the very beginning of this. We declared a state of emergency last Friday, Sept. 23 … And then the next day, we got a major disaster declaration approved by the president. And we really appreciated that and that basically set off the massive mobilization that we had ready.”

DeSantis may very well hate immigrants, gay people and other minorities, as his policies and new laws would suggest, or he may not, it may just all be political maneuvering, regardless Governor DeSantis recognized that without Joe Biden’s help the people of Florida could not recover. He set aside these differences of policy, invited President Biden to Florida and asked for his help.

Of DeSantis, Biden was quoted as saying, “I think he’s done a good job. Look I called him, I think, even before he called me, when I heard this storm was on its way. We worked hand in glove. We have very different political philosophies, but we worked hand in glove. And he’s been on things related to dealing with this crisis, we’ve been completely lockstep. There’s been no difference.”

However, from my point of view as a Florida resident, an Independent, and a Gay man, this one shining moment in DeSantis’ career does not make up for everything that came before it and will probably come after it. But we’ll see.