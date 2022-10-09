Stop chasing your tail, stupid.

Matthew C. Woodruff

Dog Chasing Tail(public use)

Dogs chase their own tails, and it makes me wonder, do they know what it is? This funny-to-watch behavior has been scrutinized by many in order to answer a simple yet seemingly useless question: why do dogs chase their tails? And on a side point, yes, people actually have the job of trying to find out why dogs chase their tails. There have been papers written on the subject, I reference one in this article.

Tail chasing is an evolutionary activity originating with dogs who were originally bred for fighting, such as bull terriers and German shepherds. Tail-chasing is a common behavioral trait that has been proven numerous times to be a sign of further compulsory behaviors and mental issues in modern dogs. Tail-chasing seems to be inherent in dogs that have had rough childhoods and absent parents, i.e., taken away too young.

The dogs that chase their own tails are trying to have fun with themselves, because they were at one time or are now unhappy due to abandonment issues. Really, its what the paper concludes.

And according to an Associate Professor in Animal Welfare and Behaviour Science at The Royal Veterinary College who watched hundreds of tail-chasing videos on YouTube, she determined that it isn’t just tail-chasing that is interesting, but the frequency in which the dog acts in this way. Her study corroborated that a dog’s poor environment or upbringing could be the main reason why they exhibit tail-chasing behavior.

Tail-chasing is a compulsive behavior that is prevalent in many dogs, especially in bull terriers and German shepherds, due to their evolutionary history and current or past levels of unhappiness.

The dog chasing its own tail is communicating with us something important, so it isn't stupid at all. Funny yes, but not stupid. I don’t have a dog, but if I did, and I saw it chasing its own tail, I would know Fluffy is trying to tell me that he needs attention and cuddle time.

