Republicans and Democrats agree – the Supreme Court is a mess.

Supreme Court Building (public use)

The Supreme Court is the third branch of a 3-branch government designed to enact ‘checks and balances.’ The U.S. Supreme Court was designed to operate differently from the legislative and the executive branches. Justices are supposed to make decisions independently from political concerns. Justices are expected to be neutral. Ordinarily, the court strives not to stray too far from public opinion, because doing so could damage people’s respect for the Court – and its authority, (the Court has no authority on its own, but must rely on Congress to enforce its decisions).

A recent Gallup poll shows that 75% of all Americans, be they Republicans or Democrats, do not have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the Supreme Court. This is a drastic drop in the goodwill and respect people once held for the court, even in the last few years.

Several factors have weighed in this historic low respect for the Court. There is a growing perception that partisan politics – rather than neutral legal analysis – is driving the court.

The over-turning of Roe vs. Wade, which more than 60% of Americans supported, combined with the fact that it seemed some Court designees lied about their objectiveness of that law when questioned by Congress, is a major factor in the populous’ dissatisfaction with the Court.

Another factor in the erosion of confidence in the Court, is Justice Thomas’ wife, Ginni and her attempts to over-turn the 2020 election. Few Americans, if any, believe she does not sway her husband’s decisions on the bench. Both Thomases have described themselves as "one being", and as being each other's "best friend". And in one of her text messages, she specifically mentions having discussed election-related issues with "my best friend".

In the view of a majority of Americans, the US Supreme Court has been sullied by ideological fanaticism, while it should be remaining politically neutral to the opinions of the other branches of American Government.