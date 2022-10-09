Satire: Get ready for Governors Extreme Smackdown!

Crist vs. DeSantis (image compilation)

In the Red Corner, with degrees from Harvard and Yale and a six-year stint as a Navy lawyer is Ron Dion DeSantis, current titleholder for the State of Florida.

In the Purple Corner, with degrees from Wake Forest and Stamford and a stint as Quarterback for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons football team, is Charles Joseph Crist, Jr., former titleholder for the State of Florida and this year’s main contender.

Crist entered the fray of Florida politics as a State Senator in 1992, giving Florida Republican control of state government for the first time in 128 years. Crist was known as a law-and-order senator, he also supported teacher salary increases, charter schools, and a specialty license plate for Everglades conservation. Crist served as Florida’s Education Commissioner and Attorney General.

Crist switched from the Republican to Democratic party in 2012 saying that the Republican Party "pitched so far to the extreme right on issues important to women, immigrants, seniors and students that they've proven incapable of governing for the people."

In 2007, Charlie Crist was sworn in as Governor of Florida.

DeSantis entered the fray in 2012, when he was elected to the US House of Representatives. He briefly ran for Senate in 2016 but withdrew. As a Representative he was a staunch supporter of then-President Trump, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, and frequently criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In 2019, Ron DeSantis was sworn is as Governor of Florida.

On the issues:

Environment: Crist was a strong environmental advocate, as is DeSantis. Education: Crist supported President Obama's American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 which he says saved the jobs of nearly 20,000 teachers. DeSantis opposes federal education programs such as No Child Left Behind Act and Race to the Top and has signed several controversial laws supported by his Conservative backers.

Gun-Control: DeSantis opposes all forms of gun control and proposed an "anti-mob" extension to the preexisting stand-your-ground law in Florida that would allow gun-owning residents to use deadly force on individuals they believe are looting. In 2008, Crist signed a provision preventing employers from prohibiting employees from bringing firearms to the workplace, if the weapons are secure, and the employees have a concealed carry license. In 2012, Crist announced that he supported reinstating the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, banning high-capacity magazines, and instating more extensive background checks. In the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, he announced his support for additional measures, including a ban on bump stocks.

Abortion: Crist has described himself as both pro-life and pro-choice. He voted against a proposal for a mandatory 24-hour waiting period. He wrote, "I believe that a woman has the right to choose but would prefer only after careful consideration and consultation with her family, her physician and her clergy; not her government." Crist said he did not support overturning Roe v. Wade. DeSantis opposes abortion and has denounced Planned Parenthood. Earlier this year he signed into law a bill that bans elective abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Law does not permit elective termination of viable pregnancies resulting from rape, human trafficking, or incest.

The smackdown match is set, one-time Trump boy Ron Dion DeSantis, scourge of the Navy courtroom vs. the man who switched parties, ‘Changeable’ Charlie Crist, – who will emerge victorious on November 8th, 2022, and become Florida’s next Governor? Only you can decide.