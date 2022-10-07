Data shows that Covid is not finished with us yet, as cases increase globally.

Matthew C. Woodruff

I got my fifth Covid jab yesterday. As I haven’t yet caught even a mild case of Covid-19, I did it to help protect myself, and other more vulnerable persons I may come in contact with from the virus’ ongoing and expanding Fall/Winter onslaught. I also got my flu shot.

The World Health Organization’s recent report details that Covid cases rose by 18% last week. That’s over 4 million new cases reported. Hardest hit areas were the Middle East, the European Union, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. In the recent past, surging Covid cases in Europe were a pre-cursor to surging cases in America.

We saw more deaths in 2021 from Covid than we did in 2020. The biggest wave of the coronavirus in this country peaked around the exact time Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20th, 2021. Inheriting a trendline that showed 3,000 deaths per day, as Biden did, is a recipe for an upwards death-toll.

According to NYT Covid data, Mississippi, Alabama, Montana, Louisiana and Arkansas have the largest increase in Covid transmission. Nationally there are about 100,000 new Covid cases daily resulting in between 400 – 500 daily average deaths. More than 1 million Americans have died of Covid since its spread.

Don’t panic, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from its previous high plateau. The levels of virus being detected in wastewater is up in some parts of the country, such as in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Vermont and other parts of Northeast. That could an early-warning sign of a coming surge.

According to Jennifer Nuzzo, who runs the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health, it’s critical people are up to date on vaccines, saying it is the most important thing Americans can do to combat this virus which can cause severe illness and death. "There are a lot of people who could really benefit from getting boosted but have not done so”, Nuzzo said.

