Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.

Grace Marketplace Logo (via Grace Marketplace)

Grace Marketplace is a one-stop homeless resource center serving Gainesville and Alachua County. We provide helpful and effective services for anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Grace opened on May 5, 2014 after 8 years in the planning as a collaboration between Alachua County and the city of Gainesville, FL.

Since inception, Grace has served over 1 million meals and placed over 2400 people in permanent homes. Grace is run by staff and volunteers. In 2021 Grace received nearly $4,000,000 in government grants and roughly $1,000,000 in donations. Grace spent nearly than $5 million of that on services, and about $350,000 on management. This cost seems ridiculously low for the value of good works Grace accomplishes in the community.

You can help further Grace’s reach. Volunteer opportunities include, but are not limited to, donation center sorting, the Grace Boutique, donation drives, meal serving and community outreach. Cash, clothing and in-kind donations are also accepted. When you choose to select Grace Marketplace during your contributions to UF’s Campaign of Charities, this money goes directly to Grace.

Right now, the 4th Annual Fest GRACE Raffle held by Anthem Tattoo Parlor has begun! Now until October 30th, purchase your raffle tickets to bid on the coolest items like an autographed Les Paul, special prize packs, and more!!

Grace’s comprehensive services meet people where they are and cover the basic necessities of life, including housing, healthcare, and employment. There are no requirements and no barriers to getting help at Grace. Our campus gives people the space and security to get back on their feet and on with their lives.

How can you help?