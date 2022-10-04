Celebrate Pride in the Square.

Pride Image (via Ocala Pride)

Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.

Pride celebrations are about being proud of who you are. Shame and social stigma have no place in our free society, and we cannot allow small minded people and politicians to once again try to silence us. If you feel that this is the time to express yourself, then do so and be part of the celebration.

Ocala’s Pride celebration takes place this year on Saturday October 8th in the Downtown Historic Square, starting at 10:00 am. Planned entertainment is all kid and family friendly and includes drag performances, live music from local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting, vendors to purchase the latest and greatest items from, and more. In addition, Ocala Pride will have a hospitality tent set up.

Due to the recent hate being legislated in Tallahassee and several incidents across Florida, Ocala Pride has announced that there will be extra security in place for this years Pride. There will be security officers, city police and park rangers present, which is sadly indicative of what a divisive state we find ourselves in right now, thanks to right-wing, freedom-hating persons who believe they have a right to decide what is right or wrong for the majority.

Now is the time to celebrate yourself, your friends, your community, and your uniqueness out loud and proud in Ocala.