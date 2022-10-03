Alachua County Young Democrats publish November choices.

The Alachua County Young Democrats organization has published their picks for local, statewide and federal elections coming up on November 8th, 2022. The voter registration deadline is October 11th.
For easier voting, early voting and Vote-By-Mail are both options in Alachua County. Early voting dates and locations are scheduled as October 24 - November 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. On November 6, Early Voting will be available at the Supervisor of Elections Office only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Alachua County Young Democrats recommend voting for the following persons:
US Senate: Val Demings
US Congress: Danielle Hawk
Governor: Charlie Crist
Attorney General: Aramis Ayala
Commissioner of Agriculture: Naomi Esther Blemur
CFO: Adam Hattersly
Florida Senate: Rodney Long
State House District 22: Brandon Peters
State House District 21: Yvonne Hinson
Alachua County Commision: Mary Alford, Marihelen Wheeler, Ken Cornell
Gainesville City election:
Mayor: Harvey Ward
District 2: James Ingle
District 3: Casey Willits
They also recommend the following votes on ballot Initiatives:
Amendment 1: Limitations on Assessment of Real Property used for Residential Purposes -YES
Amendment 2: Abolishing the Constitutional Revision Commission -NO
Amendment 3: New $50,000 homestead exemption -YES
County Referendum 1: Single Member Districts -NO
Voting is a privilege every eligible Florida resident should take seriously and engage in. People have died to get you the right to vote. Democracy doesn’t work unless people get involved. There is still time to register in Alachua County in order to vote. Let your voice be heard and your choices be known.
