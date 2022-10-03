Alachua County Young Democrats publish November choices.

ACYD (via alachuadems.org)

The Alachua County Young Democrats organization has published their picks for local, statewide and federal elections coming up on November 8th, 2022. The voter registration deadline is October 11th.

For easier voting, early voting and Vote-By-Mail are both options in Alachua County. Early voting dates and locations are scheduled as October 24 - November 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. On November 6, Early Voting will be available at the Supervisor of Elections Office only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vote Alachua (via votealachua.com)

The Alachua County Young Democrats recommend voting for the following persons:

US Senate: Val Demings

US Congress: Danielle Hawk

Governor: Charlie Crist

Attorney General: Aramis Ayala

Commissioner of Agriculture: Naomi Esther Blemur

CFO: Adam Hattersly

Florida Senate: Rodney Long

State House District 22: Brandon Peters

State House District 21: Yvonne Hinson

Alachua County Commision: Mary Alford, Marihelen Wheeler, Ken Cornell

Gainesville City election:

Mayor: Harvey Ward

District 2: James Ingle

District 3: Casey Willits

They also recommend the following votes on ballot Initiatives:

Amendment 1: Limitations on Assessment of Real Property used for Residential Purposes -YES

Amendment 2: Abolishing the Constitutional Revision Commission -NO

Amendment 3: New $50,000 homestead exemption -YES

County Referendum 1: Single Member Districts -NO

Voting is a privilege every eligible Florida resident should take seriously and engage in. People have died to get you the right to vote. Democracy doesn’t work unless people get involved. There is still time to register in Alachua County in order to vote. Let your voice be heard and your choices be known.