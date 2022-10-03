Alachua County Young Democrats publish November choices.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8Szl_0iK8EYHI00
ACYD(via alachuadems.org)

The Alachua County Young Democrats organization has published their picks for local, statewide and federal elections coming up on November 8th, 2022. The voter registration deadline is October 11th.

For easier voting, early voting and Vote-By-Mail are both options in Alachua County. Early voting dates and locations are scheduled as October 24 - November 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. On November 6, Early Voting will be available at the Supervisor of Elections Office only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5tkQ_0iK8EYHI00
Vote Alachua(via votealachua.com)

The Alachua County Young Democrats recommend voting for the following persons:

US Senate: Val Demings

US Congress: Danielle Hawk

Governor: Charlie Crist

Attorney General: Aramis Ayala

Commissioner of Agriculture: Naomi Esther Blemur

CFO: Adam Hattersly

Florida Senate: Rodney Long

State House District 22: Brandon Peters

State House District 21: Yvonne Hinson

Alachua County Commision: Mary Alford, Marihelen Wheeler, Ken Cornell

Gainesville City election:

Mayor: Harvey Ward

District 2: James Ingle

District 3: Casey Willits

They also recommend the following votes on ballot Initiatives:

Amendment 1: Limitations on Assessment of Real Property used for Residential Purposes -YES

Amendment 2: Abolishing the Constitutional Revision Commission -NO

Amendment 3: New $50,000 homestead exemption -YES

County Referendum 1: Single Member Districts -NO

Voting is a privilege every eligible Florida resident should take seriously and engage in. People have died to get you the right to vote. Democracy doesn’t work unless people get involved. There is still time to register in Alachua County in order to vote. Let your voice be heard and your choices be known.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Vote# Election# Florida# Politics

Comments / 0

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
3787 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

The benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) products vs. its harmful effects.

CBD Uses(compilation via loudcloudhealth.com) I was recently in a well-known supermarket chain and was surprised to see an entire display of CBD products in the Pharmacy section. Im my mind, CBD is bought from shady gas stations, Vape shops or questionable online sites. The truth is by 2024 total sales of CBD products in the U.S. will reach $20 billion.

Read full story
5 comments
Alachua County, FL

Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.

Grace Marketplace Logo(via Grace Marketplace) Grace Marketplace is a one-stop homeless resource center serving Gainesville and Alachua County. We provide helpful and effective services for anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Grace opened on May 5, 2014 after 8 years in the planning as a collaboration between Alachua County and the city of Gainesville, FL.

Read full story
1 comments
Alachua County, FL

County now wants voters to expand and double its ‘temporary’ sales tax increase.

Tax Hike Header(public use photo) On November 8, 2016, Alachua County voters approved a ballot initiative called “Wild Spaces & Public Places”. I’m sure you’ve seen the signs on parks and playgrounds all around the county that indicate where the money was spent. This was to be a one-half percent sales tax to be collected in the county from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2024. This tax was supposed to be earmarked to acquire and improve environmentally sensitive lands and to create, improve and maintain parks and recreational facilities.

Read full story
Delaware State

Opinion: Two of Biden’s biggest victories came with Republican support.

Agreement(Stock-free.org) Joe Biden has been in national politics a long time, first elected to the US Senate from Delaware in 1972, Biden has been serving the country as an elected official for 50 years. One thing is for sure, through the years Biden showed he knows how to work with the Republican party to get things done. In fact, it was one of the bedrock promises he made as a candidate.

Read full story
2 comments

Student debt relief is coming, and so are the scammers.

Scam Alert(via public domain pictures) In late August, President Joe Biden announced a program to end student aid loan debt up to $20,000 for qualifying persons who need it the most, and changes to the public service loan forgiveness program and income-driven repayment plans. This fulfills a campaign promise he made to voters, and though some Democrats and Republicans are opposed to any relief, people over-burdened with Student loan debt are now looking at better futures for themselves and their families.

Read full story
1 comments
Ocala, FL

Celebrate Pride in the Square.

Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day – which should you observe?

Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day(via world star hip hop) Columbus Day is a public holiday in many parts of the country to commemorate the landing of Christopher Columbus on October 12, 1492, in the New World. Columbus was a native of Genoa, Italy, and over the years Italian Americans took up the cause of honoring his achievement. Several cities host Columbus Day parades which are primarily Italian American celebrations who believe Christopher Columbus represents the values of discovery and risk that are at the heart of the American dream.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida's Republicans play politics with people's lives.

Ian Damage(via The Guardian) Just days after one of the strongest hurricanes in history ripped through Florida causing billions of dollars in damages and costing still uncounted deaths (currently at 83), Florida’s Republican senators and representatives voted ‘No’ on the stop-gap government funding bill that included keeping FEMA going through next year with $18.8 Billion dollars. The funding bill also included vital resources for Ukraine and security for Federal Courts.

Read full story
154 comments

Yom Kippur – the holy day of Atonement.

Yom Kippur(via the bronx chronicle) Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish year. Yom Kippur is a period of atonement for the Jewish community. It is a solemn period of fasting, not just from food, but also bathing, physical contact and work.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.

Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.

Read full story
154 comments
Sanibel, FL

The life and times of the killer, Ian.

Ian's Final Path(Graphic by Matthew Woodruff) Just a couple of years ago I visited Sanibel Island. The bridge/causeway wasn’t as backed up as it could have been, and the Island seemed less busy than at other times. The fragrant laden ocean breeze that normally blows through the island was a striking counterpoint to the warm, azure, sun filled sky.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.

Ian Aftermath(via ABC News) One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.

Read full story
415 comments

Movie Review: Hocus Pocus 2 – They’re Back!

Hocus Pocus 2(marketing photo) The Sanderson Sisters are back from the dead with all the political correctness they could conjure up. There is a reason why this sequel wasn’t released into theaters, and Disney decided to stream it for free to subscribers. Don’t worry, I’m not going to let slip any secret details of the film, it just isn’t worth it.

Read full story

Halloween is the best holiday of the year.

Halloween is Coming(istockphoto.com) Halloween started from the Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts celebrated Halloween as the last day of the year, making November 1 the start of their new year. This day marked the end of the summer sun, the harvest, beginning of the cold, and winter. The old customs associated with this time of year that have been transformed into the harmless (or are they?) fun we now associate with Halloween are fascinating to research. Keep on the lookout for another article about this, but today’s article is for why we love Halloween.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.

Eric Diamond(via allevents.in) Hurricane Ian has come and gone and though Ian did much less damage then first feared, there was still a bunch of clean-up to do. With UF closed three days this week, finding time for your yard work should have been a breeze.

Read full story
Florida State

Is DeSantis a hypocrite for requesting storm aid from Biden, after voting ‘No’ after Hurricane Sandy?

DeSantis Requesting Storm Aid(via ADN America) Before Ron DeSantis was Governor of Florida, he was a member of the US House of Representatives representing Florida’s 6th district. During those six years in the US Congress, he had opportunities to vote to help people who had been ravaged by natural disasters – and refused.

Read full story
39 comments
Maryland State

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.

Read full story
728 comments
Florida State

Opinion: DeSantis shows strong leadership during historically strong Ian.

DeSantis in an early Ian press conference.(via wsop) Getting crisis responses right can define an administration. Time magazine predicted that how DeSantis dealt with Ian would be the most consequential 72 hours of his Governorship. According to a FOX News interview with Rep. Jim Jordan, who doesn’t seem to himself understand that disasters are not political, said, ‘we're seeing great leadership from the governor.’

Read full story
10 comments

Americans are losing their faith in religion.

Mostly Empty Church(Shutterstock) Your grandparents and probably even your parents were people of faith. In the early 1990s, roughly 90% of Americans said they were Christians. As little as 12 years ago, 77% 0f American adults described themselves as Christian. In 2019, just three years ago, 65% were holding on to their faith and Christian identity.

Read full story
585 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy