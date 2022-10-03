Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.

Ian Aftermath (via ABC News)

One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.

But not Trump, a resident of Florida himself and supposed billionaire, he took to social media to beg for money – for his legal fees. Mar-a-Lago itself was left unharmed by Ian.

It has been reported that Trump’s campaign received only $40 in donations in August. The money raised from this will benefit Save America JFC, a federal joint fundraising committee composed of Save America and Make America Great Again PAC — two of Trump's post-presidential political action committees.

Thousands of volunteers have mobilized along with the Red Cross to help victims of Ian, as well as the Atlanta Based ‘Caring for Others’ and an NGO named, Direct Relief. These are organizations and people who care about the suffering of Ian’s victims, and are trying to help.

This is not the first time Trump has begged his faithful followers for money, remember when his plane made an emergency landing? Trump was off with his hand held out then as well.

Here is a handy guide on how to avoid charity scams:

1. Determine whether the organization, nonprofit or group has a proven track record of delivering aid to those in need.

2. Identify local initiatives and efforts that are based within the areas most affected by the natural disaster.

3. Beware of phone calls and emails soliciting donations.

4. Avoid unfamiliar agencies and websites. There is a history of scammers creating websites that look like donation pages after a major tragedy, but in reality were scams.

5. Is it a billionaire past-President, asking for money for legal fees?

Any of those five warning flags could very well indicate this is nothing but the latest scam.