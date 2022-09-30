When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.

Eric Diamond (via allevents.in)

Hurricane Ian has come and gone and though Ian did much less damage then first feared, there was still a bunch of clean-up to do. With UF closed three days this week, finding time for your yard work should have been a breeze.

Since the Gator game is postponed until Sunday, that leaves a whole day Saturday for Gainesville residents to do something fun, so why not try something a little different?

Feel the morning breeze, grab your first cup and get balanced with Yogi James in an outdoor green paradise. Curia on the Drag located at 2029 Northwest 6th Street, Gainesville is hosting Outdoor Tai Chi with Yogi James, Saturday. This event is FREE.

If you have $65 to spare (I know I don't), and you are into aerial dance or aerial yoga, you can attend Workshops with Ginger Snaps. According to the organizers, this takes you through the process of creating an act from music choice to choreography and costuming! Includes picking the right song, song outlining, musicality, dynamic choreography, audience connection, and costume embellishment and creation.

Enjoy downtown Gainesville and the 5th Annual Night of Dance, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bo Diddley Plaza 111 E University Ave, Gainesville. With 25 local partners, food vendors, and dance performers this FREE event will share with the community ways to improve health, while also creatively engaging people through dance and music!

Like music, but not so much movement? Check out Guitar Workshop: The Electric Guitar Stylings of Jerry Garcia, hosted by Hoggtowne Music. Not free, but the cost is to purchase any item in the store.

How about just watching? Check out 'Road to Heart of Florida Newcomer' a benefit show for Drag Queen Foxxie Monroe. At the Backyard, 232 1/2 SE 1st St. Gainesville show starts at 9:30 pm.

As usual, Gainesville offers a collection of eclectic and fun events for everyone to enjoy. Grab a friend, or just yourself , and try something a little different.