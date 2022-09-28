Opinion: The Seminole American Indian Tribe sold its three souls to DeSantis and paid for the right to do so.

DeSantis and Seminole Tribe Chairman Marcellus Osceola signed a gaming compact on April 23. (Governor’s press office.)

In August, 2022 the Seminole Indian Tribe made a $1,000,000 contribution to Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election fund PAC, this follows a $2,000,000 contribution to the Republican Governors Association, a major DeSantis donor. The Seminoles once prided themselves on the fact that they never signed a peace treaty with any government, but why sign a treaty when a $3,000,000 payment works just as well?

Why this cozying up between the Seminoles and the Conservative Republican Governor of Florida when Republicans have never been known to be great supporters of any Native Americans? In fact according to an article in the Daily Montanan, Republicans there are attempting to degrade Native American voting rights, mirroring a Republican-led nationwide push to disfranchise minority voters.

Seminoles have only one thing on their minds, and it isn’t Native American rights, or past wars.

Its gambling.

Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through a blockbuster gambling deal that gave a big prize to the Seminole Tribe of Florida to add to their already ‘exclusive’ gambling contract with the state. Besides creating more casinos, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber points out that the new Seminole Tribe deal is taking advantage of a loophole in federal law. He believes the agreement is, “hijacked by non-tribal casino interests.” Critics like Mayor Gelber believe the new deal violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the Wire Act, and the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act.

Casinos have been good for Native American Tribes, with little bad to show. Gaming revenues have injected new life into the economy of what were once depressed reservations, and made new schools, hospitals, and even monthly stipends to reservation members possible.

The Seminoles obviously do quite well, they just bought out all the Hard Rocks and the Hard Rock brand internationally. Could this be why they have got in bed with the Conservative Republican DeSantis, and donated $3,000,000 to funnel to him?

Souls are hard to come by, unless you are God or the Devil, and DeSantis is not a god, at least not to any Native American Indians but the Seminoles, apparently, who thought it wise to pay him to take theirs.