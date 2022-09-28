Hurricane Newbies: it’s not too late, prepare for Ian now.

Hurricane Ian (via NOAA)

An essential part of being prepared for hurricane season in Florida is having a basic emergency kit with a minimum of three days’ worth of necessities that include water and shelf-stable food, such as canned or pouched food and cereal or snack bars. Don’t forget your meds, important documents and cash, and pet needs. It is important to note that food in a refrigerator will spoil in the event of a power loss. Additionally, power may not return fast enough to enable the use of electric stoves.

The items of your toolkit may vary, but other essentials may include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and extra batteries, a portable cell phone charger, and toiletries, among others. If you haven’t done so already, make note of your counties emergency office, many if not all have a text-based messaging system for updates you can sign up for. The Palm Beach Post has a handy list of phone numbers by county.

Also, if you’re new to Florida or just unfamiliar with hurricanes, take the time to familiarize yourself with the terminology used during storms — such as the “cone of uncertainty” or the difference between a “watch” and “warning”— and what they mean. Check out the NOAA’s explanations here.

The conditions of a storm can change rapidly. Regularly check for any updates through your county emergency office. Have a plan of action that includes your needs, those of pets (if you have any) and where you will take refuge. Communicate your plans and location to family and friends.