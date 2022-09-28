Opinion: What exactly does ‘Being Woke’ mean, and why do Republicans use it as an insult?

Wokeness (Stock-free.org)

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, ‘woke’ is defined as being well-informed and up to date, also to be alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice. ‘Woke’ carries a connotation of a shift in perspective — of waking up from a comfortable fantasy about the world and realizing that it isn’t what you thought it was.

Some people are frightened of change or even a change in perspective. They’ve been comfortable their whole lives believing and acting they way they always have, they don’t want to believe now they may have been wrong, nor do they want to change. Therefore, things are dismissed as ‘woke’ when they push back against entrenched biases that ‘non-woke’ people may not be ready to let go of. Think of the Archie Bunker character in ‘All in the Family’ as an example.

The other issue some people have with the term and act of being ‘woke’ is that it originated with the Civil Rights movement and was made recently popular by the Black Lives Matter movement. This is no small thing as, BLM and LGBTQIA rights movements, as well as feminist movements, focus more widely on larger societal problems such as racial profiling or transphobia.

People who become ‘woke’ come to the understanding that — viscerally, constantly, and based solely on who they are — the challenges and experiences of Black people and other people of color are very different from what white people deal with. I earlier wrote an article about racism in America, and the multitude of ignorant, racist comments it provoked proved the truth of the article.

White persons do not worry about people assuming they are a criminal if they happen upon them on the street in a hooded sweatshirt. We do not worry about whether our doctor understands our medical issues. We do not worry about whether our children will be treated fairly in school.

White, straight or cis-gendered persons don’t worry that the cop who pulled them over may kill them, nor do they have to continually prove they are citizens or are not child molesters.

White people who are ‘woke’ have realized this is what white privilege is.

When I’m called ’woke’ I take it as a compliment, not an insult. I’d rather be accused of being ‘woke’ than be sleeping through the issues of the lives of those around me and burying my head in the sands of ignorance and denial.