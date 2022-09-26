Ron DeSantis is ‘Fat, Phony and Whiny’, according to Trump.

Ron DeSantis (via flaglerlive.com)

In Maggie Haberman’s new book, she writes that Trump had called DeSantis ‘Fat’ ‘Phony’ and ‘Whiny’. She recalled learning from sources that Trump had called DeSantis ‘Fat’ ‘Phony’ and ‘Whiny’ while also taking credit for the latter clinching the governor's seat in 2018. Haberman also wrote that she had heard Trump using similar terms to describe DeSantis.

Once political allies, DeSantis and Trump have been posited as leading contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, though neither has made a formal declaration about running in the next election. Trump has reacted harshly to the idea that DeSantis might be a potential competitor for the 2024 GOP ticket.

DeSantis is widely considered to be the ‘mini-Trump’. "DeSantis is a mini-Trump, following his idol's playbook,” Glenn Kirschner said. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner denounced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following the controversial move to charter a plane to send migrants seeking asylum to another state — saying that he is following in President Trump's footsteps.

Kirschner describes Trump’s and now DeSantis’ playbook as follows: “commit crimes in the harsh light of day and you'll never be held accountable."

Haberman’s book also claims that Trump repeatedly told aides in the days following his 2020 election loss that he would remain in the White House rather than let incoming President Joe Biden take over. A move that, if followed thru on, has never, ever happened in the history of the United States.

Is Ron DeSantis fat, phony and whiny, as Trump describes him and is he the ‘mini-Trump’? You are gonna have to decide for yourselves.