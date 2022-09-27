Alachua County now in ‘State of Emergency’ for Hurricane Ian – risk is still low for serious damage - Updated**

Hurricane Sign (Shutterstock)

They said the 2022 hurricane season would be intense with up to 21 named storms and up to 10 hurricanes, but it has been quiet (almost) as a mouse.

Until Ian.

Ian is the 9th named storm and is now the 4th hurricane of 2022. The first three veered off into the Atlantic without impacting Florida. Ian is apparently gunning for us, however and is predicted to hit Florida somewhere on the West Coast as a major hurricane, though the track could change, as Ian has been shifting slightly north.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency now in all counties and President Biden has issued Federal emergency aid.

Ian Projected Path (public use)

In its long history, Alachua County has been directly hit by dozens of hurricanes, all category 1, but in fact we are in a very low risk zone, and do not normally experience very high winds or sustained power outages, though the flooding of small creeks is usually an issue.

Ian is now predicted to impact Florida somewhere between Tampa and the Pan Handle, major tracks are split as to Ian turning sharply East and hitting north of Tampa or making a more leisurely turn and impacting the 'Big Bend' area on late Wednesday night. Still, some tracks of Ian brings it perilously close, if not directly over Alachua County sometime on Thursday. Impacts to our local area should be contained to downed trees, some minor flooding of creek beds and low-lying roadways. There is always the possibility of power outages during a storm.

Being prepared to weather (pun intended) heavy rains, gusty winds and intermittent power outages is the best bet for the residents of Alachua County. **Officials at the University of Florida released an alert at 8:00 pm on Monday that the UF main campus will be closed from Wednesday to Friday. Online classes are also cancelled.

This article will be updated if additional information is needed for Alachua County residents.

*Updated on Sun 8:30 am.