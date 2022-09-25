Traveling? How to legally get safely high in every state.

Reefer Head (image owned)

You have a medical marijuana card for the state in which you live, but now its time to take a trip – how are you going to legally get high once you get were you are going to? Even though Marijuana and certain cannabis infused products, including some Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law, TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance is discovered during a security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.

If you are driving never operate a motor vehicle under the influence.

If you are flying and you must travel with your medical marijuana, be sure to have your medical marijuana ID card and a doctor’s note with you - the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint.

Know the laws of the states you are traveling to or through. Even if you have a medical marijuana card, you can be arrested and charged for possession in states where medical marijuana is not legal. Nearly 20 states accept out-of-state medical marijuana authorizations, but reciprocity laws vary from state to state. Check out this handy state by state guide.

But why take the chance when two perfectly legal THC variants are legal almost everywhere and work just as well at getting you high?

Known as Delta-8 and Delta-10, these THC variants are also cannabinoids. Delta-8 and 10 are federally legal and fills a need in states where cannabis is still banned. Delta-8 is only about half as potent as Delta-9 (regular marijuana). It provides a similar set of uplifting effects. The euphoric sensations are similar, but the effects of Delta-8 reportedly keep users more alert, focused, and energized. Delta-10 can get you high, although it is much less potent than regular Delta-9 THC. Anecdotally, Delta-10 is commonly reported to provide energizing effects, whereas Delta-8 is reported to be more sedating.

Delta 8 gummies (image owned)

These two derivatives of THC are federally legal because they are derived from hemp, which was legalized in the US when Congress passed the 2018 farm bill, that makes them legal in states that haven’t specifically banned them.

How do you get your hands on this totally legal way to get high? Forbes kindly printed a ‘Top 10’ of Delta-8 gummies guide along with links to where to buy them and have them shipped to your home.