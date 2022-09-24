Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.

You are Fired (Shutterstock)

The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide.

Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.

The governors are coordinating their activities with Fox News whose crews typically show up to greet the arriving visitors with cameras and microphones, scaring the hell out of them. The immigrants themselves have told people they were approached by friendly Spanish-speaking people, typically women, representing the Governors' offices, who told them that jobs or "expedited work permits" were awaiting them if they'd only get on the bus or the plane.

These two Republican Governors and Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia are all acting like ‘bad hombres’ when it comes to uniting Americans together, choosing instead to divide along party, racial and economic lines.

Kemp goes as far as improperly purging voters, so far to the count of 340,000+. Kemp has become notorious for his efforts to cull voter registrations, especially those of Democratic and minority voters.

America is better than these men and men like this should not be the leaders of our country. Working to unite all Americans and embracing the words on Lady Liberty is what has and what does ‘Make America Great’: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free… Send these, the homeless… to me.”

Or we could follow the words of this man, "for I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in,"

Just food for thought.