'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.

Like Cannabis before them, ‘Magic’ Mushrooms are finally getting their scientific kudos from the medical research community.

A recent study of HPV using medicinal mushrooms in a clinical trial is providing physicians and patients with a new avenue for addressing the cancer-causing virus. Researchers at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston studied the effect of a unique natural Japanese medicinal mushroom extract on women with persistent high-risk HPV infections. They found that daily use of the Mushroom extract helped to clear an active HPV infection in two-thirds of study participants after only six months, while volunteers in the placebo group did not see comparable results.

42 million Americans may currently be infected by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and not know it. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, affecting more than 70 percent of sexually active adults. Unlike the “low-risk” HPV strains that produce visible lesions, “high-risk” HPV is an “invisible” infection that can lie undetected for decades and can lead to six different types of cancer: the two most common being cervical and head-and-neck cancers.

According to the study’s author, Dr. Judith Smith, “results showed that [mushroom] supplementation helped the majority of patients in the trial to become HPV-negative, therefore decreasing the long-term risk of HPV-related cancer.”

The National Library of Medicine also lists several other conditions ‘Magic Mushrooms’ may help alleviate, such as migraines, anxiety, depression and addiction.

Before you go out and start snuffling around for your own ‘Magic Mushrooms’ like some kind of two-legged truffle hog, be aware that picking the wrong species could cause sickness and death. ‘Magic Mushrooms’ are still illegal in most places, those opting to use them do so at their own discretion.

