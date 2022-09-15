The “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”, – the things Autumn is made of.

Autumn Scenery (Shutterstock)

It seems as if this summer’s been too hot to wear anything but a smile, but soon Autumn will be here in a full cacophony of colors and cooler weather, and it will be time to watch the leaves swirl downwards.

Autumn is a time for snuggling up in front of crackling log fires, harvest festivals, yards carpeted in crunchy leaves as though you’re stomping across a giant field of cornflakes, glowing shop windows full of dazzling fall colors and designs, a plethora of pumpkin spice flavored food and drinks (even some that shouldn’t be), bonfires roasting marshmallows, and the anticipation of the coming holidays.

9:04 p.m., September 22nd is the official start of Autumn, the season of endings, a season of loss and letting go, it’s also a season of reaping, of plenitude and the bounty of harvest. Autumn is the time to retune the self and assist Mother Earth to restore her natural vibration in harmony, re-weaving her energies in the Web of Life. Keep your energy body harmonically happy and humming. Center yourself in your mind-in-the-heart, as you mindfully pull weeds of entanglement, reap your harvest from last year, and wholeheartedly plant new seeds of truth in the soil of your soul.

Autumn has three full moons, the hunter’s moon on Oct. 9, the beaver moon on Nov. 8 and the cold moon on Dec. 7. and one lunar eclipse, coinciding with the beaver moon in November. The full moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow, making the moon appear deep red. The eclipse will reach its maximum around 6 a.m. that morning, shortly before the moon sets. Clocks will “fall back” one hour when daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Autumn is the time for ‘Indian Summer’, for pumpkin decorations and for All Hallows Eve, when the curtain between the living and the dead pulls back, and All Saints’ Day the following day.

“Listen! The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves, We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!” ― Humbert Wolfe