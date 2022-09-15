Help heal 85 people- become a donor.

The Gift of Life (public use)

Thousands of people die every year due to organ failure and about 15 people die daily due to lack of donor organs. A single word can become a sign of hope for the millions of people on the transplant waiting list. Saying “YES” to being an organ, eye and tissue donor is a selfless decision that can save the lives of up to eight people, help to heal 75 others, and provide two people with eyesight.

Organ transplantation is one of the greatest medical advancements of the modern age. Through this, vital organs of a person can be transplanted to a critically ill person, giving them a new lease on life. There is a database for organ transplant recipients, and when a donor organ is available, doctors match certain vitals with the recipient to initiate the procedure of transplantation. If you are medically fit with no chronic illnesses, you should consider pledging for organ and body donation.

Donation Myth (public use)

There are numerous misconceptions related to organ donation that stop people from taking this life-saving and noble step. Religious and sentimental views deter some from even thinking about donating their organs after death, yet most major religions allow organ donation including Catholicism, Lutheranism, Mormonism, Judaism and the Episcopal and Presbyterian churches.

A healthy heartbeat. The chance to walk again. The gift of sight. Donation empowers transplant patients to take back life’s most important moments. It is vital that we come forward and save lives. Register yourself as an organ and tissue donor and become the means by which others live and heal.