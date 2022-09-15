Help heal 85 people- become a donor.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFIXi_0hwoMnIN00
The Gift of Life(public use)

Thousands of people die every year due to organ failure and about 15 people die daily due to lack of donor organs. A single word can become a sign of hope for the millions of people on the transplant waiting list. Saying “YES” to being an organ, eye and tissue donor is a selfless decision that can save the lives of up to eight people, help to heal 75 others, and provide two people with eyesight.

Organ transplantation is one of the greatest medical advancements of the modern age. Through this, vital organs of a person can be transplanted to a critically ill person, giving them a new lease on life. There is a database for organ transplant recipients, and when a donor organ is available, doctors match certain vitals with the recipient to initiate the procedure of transplantation. If you are medically fit with no chronic illnesses, you should consider pledging for organ and body donation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2sb8_0hwoMnIN00
Donation Myth(public use)

There are numerous misconceptions related to organ donation that stop people from taking this life-saving and noble step. Religious and sentimental views deter some from even thinking about donating their organs after death, yet most major religions allow organ donation including Catholicism, Lutheranism, Mormonism, Judaism and the Episcopal and Presbyterian churches.

A healthy heartbeat. The chance to walk again. The gift of sight. Donation empowers transplant patients to take back life’s most important moments. It is vital that we come forward and save lives. Register yourself as an organ and tissue donor and become the means by which others live and heal.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Organ Donor# Health# Save lives# Tissue donor# Religion

Comments / 2

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and people's souls. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
1524 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Florida State

Opinion: ‘Political and inhumane’, DeSantis is trafficking human beings as a stunt.

DeSantis signs Human Trafficking law.(floridianpress.com) Immigration advocates are criticizing DeSantis' stunt of transporting immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida as ‘political and inhumane’, while the federal government discuss ‘litigation options.’

Read full story
8 comments

The “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”, – the things Autumn is made of.

Autumn Scenery(Shutterstock) It seems as if this summer’s been too hot to wear anything but a smile, but soon Autumn will be here in a full cacophony of colors and cooler weather, and it will be time to watch the leaves swirl downwards.

Read full story
1 comments

Cats are more than just our over-lords – they keep us happy and healthy.

Cats, you either love ’em or hate ‘em. Regardless of the extent to which they control us, making us get up out of bed too early so they can eat, or even when we find ourselves bending over the ‘box’ and scooping out their poop – cats have an uncanny ability to make us happy.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.

Church Rainbow Flag(via Salon.com) It isn’t only Florida that is dangerously ‘segregating’ LGBTQ students from their peers using discriminatory laws aimed at what support educators can provide. Texas has also jumped on the anti-LGBTQ bandwagon.

Read full story
127 comments
Ocala, FL

Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.

Museum Day(marketing photo - public license) Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. This year’s theme, American Experience, will be “a spotlight on wonderful arts, culture, sciences, innovation and history exhibits across the country,” according to a Smithsonian news release.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.

Gainesville Improv Guild(via Facebook) Improvisation is a centuries old art form that has been used mainly in the acting and music traditions of the performing arts, improv comes from the theatre stage, not the standup comedy stage. Improv is a legitimate art form by itself, and because improvisation is an art form, it is a life-long journey of exploration and discovery.

Read full story

What restrictive abortion laws get wrong about… everything.

Pro-Life March(via USA Today) Life begins at conception. Traditionally that is the common mantra pro-lifers use to explain why abortion should be restricted. Until the mid-1960s, the science of embryology acknowledged that human conception happened at the moment of fertilization. This, then, is the scientific basis anti-abortion activist and believers seize upon to insist abortion and miscarriages are the ending of a human life.

Read full story

Opinion: LatinX Heritage Month is important for all Americans.

National Hispanic Heritage Month banner(shutterstock) Celebrating the contributions and cultures of the Latinx peoples began in 1968. President Reagan expanded the celebration, and it became known as ‘Hispanic Heritage Month’, from September 15th through October 15th.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.

University of Florida(marketing photo - public license) ‘The Drive to Five’ was the clarion call for the University of Florida for the last few years, with administrators making huge investments hoping to gain Top-5 status among Public Universities by 2025. Their dream was realized last year when they tied for 5th place with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Republicans prove it is only ever about the votes.

Abortion Protests(getty images) Abortion has always been a hot button issue for Republican voters. The farther right they leaned, the more vociferous they became about it. Once Roe vs Wade paved the way for legalized abortions in the U.S., Democrats largely considered the issue settled, and their voters felt secure enough that it was not a driving issue for them in voting. For right-leaning Republican voters, they became more incensed, and politicians courting their votes became incensed along with them, at least when it was time to campaign.

Read full story
73 comments

Racism in America is real and here is the proof.

March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.

Read full story
151 comments
Sarasota, FL

UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.

Worried you may not have been born with a green thumb? Interested in attracting butterflies and beautifying your Florida yard and garden? Plenty of help and plants are available to you in the next few weeks.

Read full story

An explanation of the 'Doomsday Glacier'.

Thwaites Glacier(public use) In the 2004 science fiction disaster movie ‘Day After Tomorrow’, a scientist tries in vain to warn the scientific community and the political establishment of the advent of catastrophic climatic effects if the ocean gets too cold too fast from melting glaciers. Ultimately, super-storms and arctic vortexes form, enshrouded the northern half of the globe in a new and devastating ice age.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’ will be paying for DeSantis’ ‘Gas Tax Holiday’ in October.

American Rescue Plan(office of Rep. Norma Torres) Soon Floridians may be paying even less at the pump, as starting on October 1st the tax relief package passed by the Florida Legislature includes a 25-cents a gallon tax break on gas. I say ‘may pay less’ because drivers may not realize much benefit in the end.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Crist closes in on DeSantis for control of Florida.

Crist and DeSantis(via floridapolitics.com) The race for the Florida governorship is off and running. Charlie Crist, one-time former governor, and current U.S. House Representative is taking on controversial and extreme current governor, Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
462 comments

Show a big ‘I love you’ on Grandparents Day.

Grandparents Day(via desicomments.com) Grandparents Day is celebrated each year on the first Sunday after Labor Day: September 11th this year. Back in 1956 a woman in West Virginia realized just how many older nursing home residents seemed to have been forgotten by their families. She wanted a day to honor and bring attention to all these important people and to honor all grandparents. West Virginia became the first state to honor grandparents with their own special day. Interestingly, this same woman went on to have 15 children and 43 grandchildren.

Read full story

Making rational, science-based decisions about reproductive health laws.

Reproductive Health(pinclipart.com) Life begins at conception. Traditionally that is the common mantra pro-lifers use to explain why abortion should be restricted. Until the mid-1960s, the science of embryology acknowledged that human conception happened at the moment of fertilization. This, then, is the scientific basis anti-abortion activist and believers seize upon to insist abortion is murder.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Republican hypocrisy is strong in Florida.

Hypocrisy(grammartop.com) When the Democrat’s choice for the Florida 2022 Governor’s race Charlie Crist announced he chose Karla Hernández-Mats as his lieutenant governor, Republicans jumped on the chance to point out that the South Florida resident, Hispanic woman and president of the United Teachers of Dade worked in the union with a P.E. teacher at Brownsville Middle School in Miami who had been accused of sexual misconduct. They even had a photo taken together. Between 2004 and 2016, the teacher faced five sexual misconduct complaints from students and one from a teacher, all of which were deemed unfounded by the district. Wendell Nibbs is now a convicted sexual predator serving an eight-year prison sentence for three counts of sexual battery against minors.

Read full story
55 comments

Can more alcohol tax revenue save the government? Japan thinks so.

Drinks(creativemarket.com) In 2021, revenue from alcohol tax in the United States amounted to 10.27 billion dollars. The forecast predicts an increase in alcohol tax revenue up to 10.77 billion dollars in 2027. That is almost .003% of the Federal government’s whole budget.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy