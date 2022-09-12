Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.

University of Florida (marketing photo - public license)

‘The Drive to Five’ was the clarion call for the University of Florida for the last few years, with administrators making huge investments hoping to gain Top-5 status among Public Universities by 2025. Their dream was realized last year when they tied for 5th place with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings released Monday, September 12, 2022, they remain tied for the #5 spot among public universities. However, in the other categories published by the prestigious ranking body, UF did not do quite as well.

UF seems to fall short in the ranking indicators used in the Best Value Schools rankings. Ratio of quality of education to price and the percentage of all full-time undergraduates receiving need-based scholarships or grants, and percent of aid awarded vs cost of education. In this ranking, academic quality is weighed against final total cost per full-time under-graduate student. An 88th place suggests either the quality of UFs education is lacking, or the financial assistance offered, or both compared to the other Universities ranked.

There are 443 National Universities in the country. U.S. News assesses universities based on the metrics of cost tuition and fees, average SAT scores, faculty resources, average acceptance rate, student population and the graduation rate. UF ranked #29 also tied with the University of North Carolina at Capel Hill in this category, out of the 443 Universities ranked.

Though UF’s stellar performance in being ranked a top-5 public college is outstanding, there are still more areas, some of which may be even more important, in which UF administrators can focus to make UF a word-class institution for learning to the benefit of its students.