UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.

Plant Sales (via IFAS)

Worried you may not have been born with a green thumb? Interested in attracting butterflies and beautifying your Florida yard and garden? Plenty of help and plants are available to you in the next few weeks.

The Florida Museum of Natural History’s fall plant sale will feature more than 100 species of Florida and pollinator friendly plants and flowers. From Friday Sept 23rd through Sunday Sept 25th, the museum hosts one of its largest plant sales ever. Accent, host, native and nectar plants will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Butterfly Rainforest.

Flowers (via IFAS)

Need some sage advice from reliable local folks in the know to go along with your plant purchases? The 16TH Annual Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale and Edfest is the place you will want to be on October 8th. Held annually at the UF/IFAS Extension buildings at Twin Lakes Park, Green Building 6700 Clark Road in Sarasota, this free, family-friendly, fall gardening event features sustainable gardening education, landscape problem diagnosis, and thousands of plants for sale.

The plants have been propagated by Master Gardeners, and Certified Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions with specific advice for the local habitat in Florida. They begin growing plants for the fall fundraiser in early spring, collecting cuttings and propagating plants from their own gardens.

Plant Sale (via IFAS)

If you have questions about what will grow in our area, when and how much to water, or just finding that "special, right plant" for your place, don't worry; the nearest Master Gardener Volunteer (or Extension staff member) will love to help.