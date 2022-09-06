Opinion: Republican hypocrisy is strong in Florida.

Hypocrisy (grammartop.com)

When the Democrat’s choice for the Florida 2022 Governor’s race Charlie Crist announced he chose Karla Hernández-Mats as his lieutenant governor, Republicans jumped on the chance to point out that the South Florida resident, Hispanic woman and president of the United Teachers of Dade worked in the union with a P.E. teacher at Brownsville Middle School in Miami who had been accused of sexual misconduct. They even had a photo taken together. Between 2004 and 2016, the teacher faced five sexual misconduct complaints from students and one from a teacher, all of which were deemed unfounded by the district. Wendell Nibbs is now a convicted sexual predator serving an eight-year prison sentence for three counts of sexual battery against minors.

Mats and Nibbs (floridianpress.com)

However, in the truest manner of a hypocritical, dissembling double-standard, the Republicans give not even a peep of time to the fact that the current Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis worked closely with Rep. Matt Gaetz, now under investigation for sex-trafficking a minor and having sex with a 17-year-old, or that Ron DeSantis apparently was also on friendly terms with the self-described wingman of Gaetz, Joel Greenberg. Here is a picture of the three of them together.

Gaetz, Greenberg and DeSantis (floridapolitics.com)

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges, admitting that he had knowingly solicited and paid a minor for sex. Did Ron DeSantis know about Gaetz’s alleged involvement in crimes committed by his good friend, Ron Greenberg? That is a question you will never hear a Florida Republican ask or consider.

Lest we not forget, the Republican’s favorite accused serial sexual predator and rapist, Donald Trump (accused by 26 women) got nothing but 100% support from Republicans.

Hypocrisy shines brightest in the Republican party, it seems.