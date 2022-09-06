Can more alcohol tax revenue save the government? Japan thinks so.

Drinks (creativemarket.com)

In 2021, revenue from alcohol tax in the United States amounted to 10.27 billion dollars. The forecast predicts an increase in alcohol tax revenue up to 10.77 billion dollars in 2027. That is almost .003% of the Federal government’s whole budget.

In Japan, liquor sales amount to about 2% of the total tax revenue. A new campaign there is urging more young people to buy more alcohol, to increase the government’s tax revenue. Average alcohol consumption has dropped in Japan from 22 gallons per person in 1995 to only 16 gallons per person in 2020. That is a lot, by the way. In the U.S. average alcohol consumption is only 2.5 gallons per person. Beer accounts for the largest share of that.

Having young people buy more alcohol may be a good way to boost short term income for the Japanese government, but long-term costs in the areas of healthcare and loss of employment will be significantly higher in years to come.

Young Japanese Drinking (shutterstock)

Constant and excessive alcohol use has been shown to cause many health complications and increase the risk of many diseases. For example, alcohol consumption increases the risk of various types of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and liver disease. The cost of such health complications from alcohol is substantial. As of 2020, it was estimated that the health care costs alone from the abuse of alcohol in the United States were around 27 billion dollars a year.

A common health complication from the abuse of alcohol is liver cirrhosis. Cirrhosis is scarring of the liver from repeated injury. It can cause other health complications such as high blood pressure, bleeding, and infection, and can result in early death if left untreated. In 2017, there were over 22,000 alcohol-related liver cirrhosis deaths in the U.S., almost double the number reported 15 years earlier.

Japan’s campaign to increase booze sales to the younger generation could result in a generation of boozy, bibulous, bacchanalian alcoholics.