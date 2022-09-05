Stephen Foster comes to life during the “Old-Time Music Weekend”.

Stephen Foster State Park (via visit florida)

The famous American composer Stephen Foster who wrote popular classics such as Camptown Races, My Old Kentucky Home, and Oh Susanna is memorialized at the Stephen Foster State Park in White Springs, Fl. This wonderful park contains a cultural center museum housed in an antebellum mansion that houses old pianos, costumes, original sheet music, and a dozen or more wonderful moving dioramas of scenes from Stephen Foster songs. In the middle of the complex is the 200ft tall Carillon Tower originally designed to ring out Foster’s songs, it is currently undergoing renovation, though the tower itself is open to the public. There is also a scenic RV and tent campground complete with giant water oaks draped in romantic hanging moss.

Cultural Center (via visit florida)

Bell Tower (by matthew woodruff)

My Old Kentucky Home diorama (by matthew woodruff)

Oh Susanna diorama (by matthew woodruff)

Among the many festivals held here each year, is the “Old-Time Music Weekend”, being held this year on September 9 – 11. Visitors can attend a series of daytime workshops focused on improving the skills of musicians of old-time fiddling, guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, and singing. evening concerts, and late evening jams. The workshops are focused on improving the skills of musicians in the areas of old-time fiddling, guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, and singing. In the evenings the instructors and a few other performers put on concerts, and late evening Old-time jams.

The park is shrouded in gorgeous moss-covered water oaks, and there are cheap bike rentals for touring the grounds, the Suwannee River meanders through the park and allows access to a canoe launch and a swimming area. Meals are available from vendors.