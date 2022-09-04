Extreme weather wreaks havoc, but deniers still claim climate change is not the cause.

Hot Earth (eco singapore)

“Extreme Weather” is the name given to weather events that are significantly worse than the average weather. While extreme weather events can be caused by natural cycles like La Niña, experts say these types of extreme weather are becoming more likely because of the climate crisis.

The analysis of hundreds of scientific studies demonstrates beyond any doubt how our vast carbon emissions are forcing the climate to disastrous new extremes. How does this relate to extreme weather? More carbon in the atmosphere means higher average temperatures globally. According to an ongoing temperature analysis led by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), the average global temperature on Earth has increased by at least 1.9° Fahrenheit since 1880.

A thermometer at Death Valley in the Southern California desert reached 127 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday in the Furnace Creek area, according to the National Parks Service. Exceptionally cold winters in one place might be met by extremely warm winters in another part of the world, as very hot, dry summers in one area may be balanced out by cooler, wetter summers in others. In the last 20 years, the average temps on Earth have risen by about .75° F.

Why should we care about one or two degrees of global warming? After all, temperatures fluctuate by many degrees every day where we live? Consider this, a one – two degree drop in the average temperature resulted in ‘the little ice age’ of the 1700 and 1800’s. Even an increase of 1° F global change is significant because it takes a vast amount of heat to warm all of the oceans, the atmosphere, and the land masses by that much.

Scientists agree that intense heatwaves in North America, Europe and Japan, soaring temperatures in Siberia and sweltering seas off Australia would not have been possible even 40 years ago. These have resulted in unnecessary deaths and huge financial costs in the trillions of dollars.

Why then are there people who refuse to believe humans are impacting the Earth and Climate in devastating ways? Marketing. The wealthy fossil fuel industry, political lobbyists, media moguls and individuals have spent the past 30 years sowing doubt about the reality of climate change. But not as many people believe them as you might think, Two recent polls suggested over 75% of Americans think humans are causing climate change.

Republicans are less likely than Democrats to believe humans are fueling climate change. According to a CBS poll, only about 50% of Republicans under age 45 believe we have a serious problem with climate change. What are the reasons why people believe the way they do about human caused climate change? Whether it’s rising temperatures, melting in the Arctic, extreme weather events, increased media coverage, Former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on climate change, or other factors entirely, is hard to say.

Most climate scientists – 97 percent – agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change. Most of the leading science organizations around the world have issued public statements, including international and U.S. science academies, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and a bunch of reputable scientific bodies around the world.

Future Earth (fhsu.edu)

What happens to our children’s world if human caused climate change isn’t controlled? According to the UN’s assessment the Earth will experience unprecedented fires, storms, droughts, floods and heat, and profound land and aquatic ecosystem change. Livable and arable land will move toward the poles, with tropical areas being too hot for humans to survive in.

Climate change isn’t political. Almost every world-wide scientific body and expert is not in on some great conspiracy to fool you.