Totally Safe for Work Pic of Lovebugs (UF photo archive)

Ahhh… it is the season of love. That special time twice a year in Florida when millions of shameless orange and black flying bugs take to the skies to copulate. Conspiracy theorists believe that these harmless mates were created in a laboratory at the University of Florida, along with Gatorade. All I can say to that is, sorry Mr. Resentment, these creatures are just mother nature’s little practical joke, and these diminutive creatures just happen to have chosen Florida as their honeymoon spot.

Unless you have to try and explain to a child why these darlings are really connected at their butts, you can relax and stall, the average love bug only lives about five days. If you do end up in explanation mode, don’t forget to mention that each mommy love bug can have up to 350 kids, then to keep your precious little one occupied, you might try asking your darling to come up with names for them all.

The real issue why people don’t like these amorous flying bugs is the splatter, (the lovebugs don’t like that either, by the way). That whole mess is really discouraging, especially to the males who need about 12 hours to complete their job (wink, wink). The pair can remain physically connected for longer—sometimes until death, but that’s not always the case. Though I’m sure they stay friends, some males feel like they have more to give and break off the whole relationship to find another female.

Millions of lovebugs can be found in a single location, usually on a car windshield after a drive in the country, as they prefer to live in grassy areas and eat nectar. The mommy lovebugs eggs hatch quickly, but stay in the larvae stage until, guess when? The next swarming season.

Lovebugs for adults. (UF photo archive)

Enjoy Mother nature’s fun little reminder that love is what makes the world go-round.