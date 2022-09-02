The foundation for human deep space exploration – Welcome to Artemis 1.

Artemis Oceanview (NASA - Media Photo)

Going where no one has gone before – eventually. First NASA has to get the Orion spacecraft, named Artemis 1, off the ground. The unmanned Orion will launch atop the most powerful rocket in the world and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. Scheduled to depart Kennedy Space Center on 9/3/2022 between 2:17 pm to 4:17 pm, Artemis 1 will spend almost 38 days in space and travel about 1.3 million miles on its trip around the moon.

Trip Map (NASA - Media Photo)

Postponed from its original launch date, the biggest factor in launching Artemis 1 will be the weather.

Artemis 1 will not roll to the pad if there is more than a 10% chance of lightening within 20 miles, more than a 5% chance of hail, peak winds exceeding 40 knots, or the temperature exceeds 95 degrees.

Artemis 1 will not launch if it is excessively windy (over 29 knots), if there is precipitation, a thunderstorm within 10 miles, nor under some extreme cloudiness conditions.

Artemis 1 is comprised of two main components, the Orion spacecraft, and the Space Launch System.

Orion Module (NASA - Media Photo)

The Orion spacecraft is specifically designed to carry astronauts to deep space and is currently the only spacecraft capable of crewed deep space flight and high-speed return from the vicinity of the Moon. Orion is composed of three main elements and supporting subsystems. The main elements are 1) the crew module, where astronauts live and work; 2) the service module, provided by ESA, which will provide power, propulsion, and thermal control; and 3) the launch abort system, which can pull the spacecraft and crew to safety in the event of an emergency during launch or ascent to orbit.

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) is the world’s most powerful rocket that provides the foundation for human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit and is currently the only rocket that can safely send Orion directly to the Moon. The main elements are 1) a central core stage that houses propellant tanks, engines, and avionics; 2) four liquid propellant RS-25 engines powered by cryogenic, or supercold, liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen; 3) two solid-fuel rocket boosters that provide the majority of thrust and steering for the rocket during the first two minutes of flight; and 4) an upper stage fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen for in-space propulsion after separation from the core stage.

SLS is designed specifically for deep space missions with humans and will send the Orion spacecraft to the Moon, which is nearly 1,000 times farther than where the International Space Station resides in low-Earth orbit. The rocket will provide the power to help Orion reach a speed of 22,600 mph, to escape the pull of Earth’s gravity and send the spacecraft to the Moon.

According to NASA, Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.

There goes the neighborhood.

Dali - Living on the Moon (invaluable.com)

