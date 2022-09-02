The foundation for human deep space exploration – Welcome to Artemis 1.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAwPh_0hfUoWB300
Artemis Oceanview(NASA - Media Photo)

Going where no one has gone before – eventually. First NASA has to get the Orion spacecraft, named Artemis 1, off the ground. The unmanned Orion will launch atop the most powerful rocket in the world and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. Scheduled to depart Kennedy Space Center on 9/3/2022 between 2:17 pm to 4:17 pm, Artemis 1 will spend almost 38 days in space and travel about 1.3 million miles on its trip around the moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9S13_0hfUoWB300
Trip Map(NASA - Media Photo)

Postponed from its original launch date, the biggest factor in launching Artemis 1 will be the weather.

Artemis 1 will not roll to the pad if there is more than a 10% chance of lightening within 20 miles, more than a 5% chance of hail, peak winds exceeding 40 knots, or the temperature exceeds 95 degrees.

Artemis 1 will not launch if it is excessively windy (over 29 knots), if there is precipitation, a thunderstorm within 10 miles, nor under some extreme cloudiness conditions.

Artemis 1 is comprised of two main components, the Orion spacecraft, and the Space Launch System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuU7z_0hfUoWB300
Orion Module(NASA - Media Photo)

The Orion spacecraft is specifically designed to carry astronauts to deep space and is currently the only spacecraft capable of crewed deep space flight and high-speed return from the vicinity of the Moon. Orion is composed of three main elements and supporting subsystems. The main elements are 1) the crew module, where astronauts live and work; 2) the service module, provided by ESA, which will provide power, propulsion, and thermal control; and 3) the launch abort system, which can pull the spacecraft and crew to safety in the event of an emergency during launch or ascent to orbit.

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) is the world’s most powerful rocket that provides the foundation for human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit and is currently the only rocket that can safely send Orion directly to the Moon. The main elements are 1) a central core stage that houses propellant tanks, engines, and avionics; 2) four liquid propellant RS-25 engines powered by cryogenic, or supercold, liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen; 3) two solid-fuel rocket boosters that provide the majority of thrust and steering for the rocket during the first two minutes of flight; and 4) an upper stage fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen for in-space propulsion after separation from the core stage.

SLS is designed specifically for deep space missions with humans and will send the Orion spacecraft to the Moon, which is nearly 1,000 times farther than where the International Space Station resides in low-Earth orbit. The rocket will provide the power to help Orion reach a speed of 22,600 mph, to escape the pull of Earth’s gravity and send the spacecraft to the Moon.

According to NASA, Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.

There goes the neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIhRS_0hfUoWB300
Dali - Living on the Moon(invaluable.com)

(All data in this article was retrieved from the NASA Artemis 1 Press Kit - https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis-i-press-kit/)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Artemis 1# Orion# NASA# Kennedy Space Center# Space

Comments / 0

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and people's souls. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
1385 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Florida State

Opinion: Republican hypocrisy is strong in Florida.

Hypocrisy(grammartop.com) When the Democrat’s choice for the Florida 2022 Governor’s race Charlie Crist announced he chose Karla Hernández-Mats as his lieutenant governor, Republicans jumped on the chance to point out that the South Florida resident, Hispanic woman and president of the United Teachers of Dade worked in the union with a P.E. teacher at Brownsville Middle School in Miami who had been accused of sexual misconduct. They even had a photo taken together. Between 2004 and 2016, the teacher faced five sexual misconduct complaints from students and one from a teacher, all of which were deemed unfounded by the district. Wendell Nibbs is now a convicted sexual predator serving an eight-year prison sentence for three counts of sexual battery against minors.

Read full story
41 comments

Can more alcohol tax revenue save the government? Japan thinks so.

Drinks(creativemarket.com) In 2021, revenue from alcohol tax in the United States amounted to 10.27 billion dollars. The forecast predicts an increase in alcohol tax revenue up to 10.77 billion dollars in 2027. That is almost .003% of the Federal government’s whole budget.

Read full story
1 comments
White Springs, FL

Stephen Foster comes to life during the “Old-Time Music Weekend”.

Stephen Foster State Park(via visit florida) The famous American composer Stephen Foster who wrote popular classics such as Camptown Races, My Old Kentucky Home, and Oh Susanna is memorialized at the Stephen Foster State Park in White Springs, Fl. This wonderful park contains a cultural center museum housed in an antebellum mansion that houses old pianos, costumes, original sheet music, and a dozen or more wonderful moving dioramas of scenes from Stephen Foster songs. In the middle of the complex is the 200ft tall Carillon Tower originally designed to ring out Foster’s songs, it is currently undergoing renovation, though the tower itself is open to the public. There is also a scenic RV and tent campground complete with giant water oaks draped in romantic hanging moss.

Read full story

Extreme weather wreaks havoc, but deniers still claim climate change is not the cause.

“Extreme Weather” is the name given to weather events that are significantly worse than the average weather. While extreme weather events can be caused by natural cycles like La Niña, experts say these types of extreme weather are becoming more likely because of the climate crisis.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

The season of love.

Totally Safe for Work Pic of Lovebugs(UF photo archive) Ahhh… it is the season of love. That special time twice a year in Florida when millions of shameless orange and black flying bugs take to the skies to copulate. Conspiracy theorists believe that these harmless mates were created in a laboratory at the University of Florida, along with Gatorade. All I can say to that is, sorry Mr. Resentment, these creatures are just mother nature’s little practical joke, and these diminutive creatures just happen to have chosen Florida as their honeymoon spot.

Read full story

September is going to the cats.

Cat Doing Nothing.(free-images.com) We are their willing servants because they trained us so well. Feed them, pet them, brush them, clean up after them, let them out, let them in… we know what to do, but only on their own schedule. Why do we do all this? Because they are our fuzzy, adorable, feline overlords.

Read full story
6 comments

The Labor Movement saved you and your child.

12 – 15-hour workdays in unsafe conditions, children as young as five working in mines, factories and on farms, no rest room breaks, no vacation days, no job protection, rampant sexual harassment… these were the working conditions in America before the Labor Movement. The greedy, unethical and ruthless 'Robber Barons' who used unfair business practices exploited their workers which led to riots, strikes and the emergence of the Labor Unions.

Read full story

2023 Male Calendars for Charity – Sadly SFW.

Firefighters Calendar Cover(Australian Firefighters) The first nude charity calendar was made by a group of middle-aged Englishwomen, belonging to the Women’s Institute, who were posing nude to raise funds for Leukemia Research. Since then, nude and near-nude charity calendars have proliferated.

Read full story

Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.

Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.

Read full story
148 comments
Gainesville, FL

Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.

Student Activities and Involvement(photo by GatorConnect) Here in Gainesville, the UF season is upon us. With nearly 50,000 students and 10,000-ish new students here, it is the perfect time to learn about and support the great events the student organizations have going on to support one another and the community. Can you get involved?

Read full story
Alachua County, FL

Monkeypox (MPX) cases reported in Alachua County.

Monkeypox Header(public use photo) In August, 2022 the Florida Department of Health reported four MPX cases in Alachua County. Monkeypox, now to be known as MPX is a previously rare disease identified in 1958 that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is a viral infection transmitted by an infected person during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. It can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated items such as clothing and bedding.

Read full story

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.

Read full story
92 comments

Is ‘Danielle’ poised to wreak havoc on the East Coast?

Storms in the Atlantic(NOAA) The National Hurricane Center reports that a broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. They give this an 80% chance of developing into a tropical storm. The next name for this season is ‘Danielle’.

Read full story

Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.

Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.

Read full story
463 comments
Gainesville, FL

In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.

Gainesville Fl.(ed2go.com) Gainesville, Fl. is a city in the midst of continual growing pains. New multi-level apartment buildings and hotels are seemingly under construction or opening everywhere near downtown and campus. When new buildings get built, old buildings get razed, and with that destruction some of Gainesville’s most favorite places are forced to move and change.

Read full story

Alert: Animal Cracker Cookies Recall.

Market Pantry Cookies Recalled(FDA) Who doesn’t love these little blobby shaped cookies that are supposed to look like circus animals? You probably bite the heads off first, don’t you? An animal cracker is a particular type of cookie, baked in the shape of an animal, usually an animal either at a zoo or circus, such as a lion, a tiger, a bear, or an elephant.

Read full story

Opinion: Do we still need the Covid Dashboard?

Covid Illustration(freepik) The CDC has admitted that Covid-19 is here to stay like the flu, and that the risk of developing severe Covid-19 is low in the United States. Still, take a look at any major news outlet and you will see a dashboard with the latest U.S. Covid-19 numbers showing new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and, in some cases, vaccination rates. According to the dashboard on the New York Times website as of August 29th, on a weekly average about 88,000 new cases are reported, 37,000 people are hospitalized and an average of 481 people are dying from Covid-19, daily. While these are still tragic, and mostly avoidable numbers, the facts are that there are almost 8,000 daily deaths total in the U.S. from all possible causes. Covid-19 is now just a small fraction of that.

Read full story
Alachua County, FL

Local gun shop uses fear to increase sales.

Biden’s ban on sale of AR-15s is coming! Get them while you can Sign(by matthew woodruff) “Biden’s ban on sale of AR-15s is coming! Get them while you can!” That statement is screamed to travelers on a roadside sign on HWY 441 in Alachua County, Fl.

Read full story
55 comments
Gainesville, FL

Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.

Celebration Pointe Dog Park(public use) Dogs do a lot for us. They work hard keeping us feeling loved. Our doggy friends help us relieve stress, help us exercise, and keep us safe. Isn’t it time then for Fido to have a break?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy