2023 Male Calendars for Charity – Sadly SFW.

Firefighters Calendar Cover (Australian Firefighters)

The first nude charity calendar was made by a group of middle-aged Englishwomen, belonging to the Women’s Institute, who were posing nude to raise funds for Leukemia Research. Since then, nude and near-nude charity calendars have proliferated.

Women aren’t the only ones baring some or all for charity. There are plenty of charity calendars featuring the male form. Possibly the most well-known of these chest bare offerings is the Australian Firefighters Calendar first produced in 1993. The Australian Firefighters Calendar was established to support the Children's Hospital Foundation, providing funds for research into childhood burns. Now in its 30th year, The Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised over $3.4 million for various charities. The calendar is distributed in over 100 countries.

Raising money for Australian animal charities, this year the hunky firefighters thought it was time to begin to take their charity efforts internationally. The Australian Firefighters Calendar is teaming up with a well-known US-based organization, Greater Good Charities, and the sales of this year's calendar will support Greater Good Charities' Rescue Rebuild program, which helps to renovate animal shelters, domestic violence shelters, and homeless shelters to give a hand to mistreated pets and the people who care for them.

There are nine calendars in total this year, seven of them featuring 16 months of buff shirtless men posing with some lucky animals. Each one of these is easy to obtain from online shopping sites, but can also be ordered straight off the website.

2023 Charity Calendar Page (Australian Firefighters)

How could you resist a kitten like this? And with a portion of the funds going to animal charities here in the U.S., there is no guilt involved in hanging one on your wall. And I promise, though these pictures can be described only as ‘hot’, they are not a fire-hazard.